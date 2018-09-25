First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
INDW in SL | 5th T20I Sep 25, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
SAW in WI | 1st T20I Sep 24, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
Asia Cup Sep 26, 2018
PAK vs BAN
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup Sep 28, 2018
IND vs TBC
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Australia: Mitchell Starc ready to play as sole pacer should visitors opt for three-pronged spin attack

Mitchell Starc went wicketless in his first test in the region but has been Australia's most successful bowler in South Asia since 2013.

Reuters, September 25, 2018

Dubai: Mitchell Starc is ready to step up and do the heavy lifting as Australia's sole specialist pace bowler should the tourists opt for a three-pronged spin attack in next month's two-test series against Pakistan.

Using a trio of slow bowlers in the United Arab Emirates remains a strong possibility for the Australians as they explore means to capture 20 wickets in the absence of injured pace duo Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

File image of Australia pacer Mitchell Starc. Reuters

File image of Australia pacer Mitchell Starc. Reuters

Cummins played the lone paceman role in Bangladesh last year when Australia selected three specialist spinners for the first time in 40 years and the 28-year-old Starc is poised to emulate his fellow quick against Pakistan.

"I haven't had to do that before," Starc told cricket.com.au on Tuesday.

"If I need to bowl long spells and be the only out-and-out quick, then I can definitely fill that role. We've got guys like (all-rounder) Mitch Marsh who's back bowling now, I'm sure he'll be a big part of the team with bat and ball.

"We've got other part-timers to call on if need be. If conditions suit spin and they go down the road of the extra spinners, I can change my role slightly again."

Starc, who tested a new run-up to prevent further injuries but retained his old one as he was losing pace, went wicketless in his first test in the region but has been Australia's most successful bowler in South Asia since that 2013 match in India.

The left-arm paceman took 24 wickets on the 2016 tour of Sri Lanka, the biggest haul by an Australian in a three-test series, and will look to replicate that form in Dubai, which hosts the first test from 7 October, and Abu Dhabi 11 days later.

"It's something I'll probably look at and try to take little things out of to take into this series on the subcontinent with where and how I bowled — the lengths and some reverse swing," Starc added.

"In the UAE, we'll use the Kookaburra ball like we did in Sri Lanka — hopefully we can get it moving around and I can get a few wickets and help the team out."

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018

Tags : Australia National Cricket Team, Cricket, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pakistan National Cricket Team, Pakistan Vs Australia, Pakistan Vs Australia 2018, Pat Cummins, Test Cricket

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6113 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4032 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all