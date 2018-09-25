- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs AFG Live Now
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 3 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs PAK India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs AFG Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs BAN - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Afghanistan, LIVE cricket score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Gulbadin departs after Shahzad completes ton
-
Assam Police seeks to form ATS after discovery of Hizbul Mujahideen module rings alarm bells among security establishment
-
Debt-ridden IL&FS will not be allowed to collapse, all options open: LIC Chairman VK Sharma
-
PGA Tour Championship: Tiger Woods returns from the brink to deliver a blockbuster for the ages
-
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam star Arun Vijay on his character Thyagu and working with Mani Ratnam
-
India vs Afghanistan, LIVE score, Asia cup 2018 at Dubai: चौका लगाकर शहजाद ने पूरा किया शतक
-
ऐसा भारत बनाने की जरूरत जिसमें सचमुच सबका साथ, सबका विकास हो
-
कांग्रेस इसलिए कीचड़ उछाल रही है क्योंकि उसमें विकास पर बहस करने की हिम्मत नहीं: मोदी
-
ये क्या कह गए सुशील मोदी? हाथ जोड़ने से बिहार में रुकेगा क्राइम?
-
महज एक चुनाव नतीजे मालदीव की किस्मत संवारने के लिए नाकाफी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6113
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4032
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Dubai: Mitchell Starc is ready to step up and do the heavy lifting as Australia's sole specialist pace bowler should the tourists opt for a three-pronged spin attack in next month's two-test series against Pakistan.
Using a trio of slow bowlers in the United Arab Emirates remains a strong possibility for the Australians as they explore means to capture 20 wickets in the absence of injured pace duo Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.
File image of Australia pacer Mitchell Starc. Reuters
Cummins played the lone paceman role in Bangladesh last year when Australia selected three specialist spinners for the first time in 40 years and the 28-year-old Starc is poised to emulate his fellow quick against Pakistan.
"I haven't had to do that before," Starc told cricket.com.au on Tuesday.
"If I need to bowl long spells and be the only out-and-out quick, then I can definitely fill that role. We've got guys like (all-rounder) Mitch Marsh who's back bowling now, I'm sure he'll be a big part of the team with bat and ball.
"We've got other part-timers to call on if need be. If conditions suit spin and they go down the road of the extra spinners, I can change my role slightly again."
Starc, who tested a new run-up to prevent further injuries but retained his old one as he was losing pace, went wicketless in his first test in the region but has been Australia's most successful bowler in South Asia since that 2013 match in India.
The left-arm paceman took 24 wickets on the 2016 tour of Sri Lanka, the biggest haul by an Australian in a three-test series, and will look to replicate that form in Dubai, which hosts the first test from 7 October, and Abu Dhabi 11 days later.
"It's something I'll probably look at and try to take little things out of to take into this series on the subcontinent with where and how I bowled — the lengths and some reverse swing," Starc added.
"In the UAE, we'll use the Kookaburra ball like we did in Sri Lanka — hopefully we can get it moving around and I can get a few wickets and help the team out."
Updated Date:
Sep 25, 2018
Also See
Australia's workhorse Peter Siddle returns to Test squad after two-year hiatus
Pakistan vs Australia: Ricky Ponting, Darren Lehmann baffled by Glenn Maxwell's omission in Test squad for tour
Pakistan vs Australia: Visitors will need to use fast bowlers in short spells due to difficult conditions, says captain Tim Paine