Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI in Lahore

|Australia
|Pakistan
|6/2 (4.2 ov) - R/R 1.38
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Ben McDermott
|Batting
|1
|13
|0
|0
|Marnus Labuschagne
|Batting
|4
|9
|1
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Shaheen Afridi
|2.2
|1
|1
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/2 (1.3)
|
6 (6) R/R: 2.11
Marnus Labuschagne 4(9)
Ben McDermott 1(8)
|
Aaron Finch (C) 0(3) S.R (0)
lbw b Haris Rauf
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss report: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and sent Australia in to bat Saturday in the third and final day-night international in Lahore.
The three-match series is tied at 1-1 after Australia won the first by 88 runs and Pakistan the second by six wickets -- both played in Lahore.
The teams made one change each from the second match -- with Pakistan bringing in batter Asif Ali for Saud Shakil and Australia including pacer Jason Behrendorff in place of spinner Mitchell Swepson.
Teams:
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Asif Ali
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa
Umpirs: Alem Dar (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)
Tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)
Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik (PAK)
With inputs from AFP
