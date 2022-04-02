Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI in Lahore

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and sent Australia in to bat Saturday in the third and final day-night international in Lahore.

The three-match series is tied at 1-1 after Australia won the first by 88 runs and Pakistan the second by six wickets -- both played in Lahore.

The teams made one change each from the second match -- with Pakistan bringing in batter Asif Ali for Saud Shakil and Australia including pacer Jason Behrendorff in place of spinner Mitchell Swepson.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Asif Ali

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

Umpirs: Alem Dar (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik (PAK)

With inputs from AFP