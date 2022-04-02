Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Pakistan Vs Australia At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 02 April, 2022

02 April, 2022
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Australia

Australia

6/2 (4.2 ov)

3rd ODI
Pakistan

Pakistan

Yet To Bat

Australia Pakistan
6/2 (4.2 ov) - R/R 1.38

Play In Progress

Marnus Labuschagne - 4

Ben McDermott - 1

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Ben McDermott Batting 1 13 0 0
Marnus Labuschagne Batting 4 9 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shaheen Afridi 2.2 1 1 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/2 (1.3)

6 (6) R/R: 2.11

Aaron Finch (C) 0(3) S.R (0)

lbw b Haris Rauf

Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI in Lahore

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 2nd, 2022
  • 15:33:04 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and sent Australia in to bat Saturday in the third and final day-night international in Lahore.

The three-match series is tied at 1-1 after Australia won the first by 88 runs and Pakistan the second by six wickets -- both played in Lahore.

The teams made one change each from the second match -- with Pakistan bringing in batter Asif Ali for Saud Shakil and Australia including pacer Jason Behrendorff in place of spinner Mitchell Swepson.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Asif Ali

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

Umpirs: Alem Dar (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik (PAK)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: April 02, 2022 15:33:04 IST

Tags:

