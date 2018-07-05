Pakistan vs Australia, LIVE cricket score, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series, 5th match at Harare
Catch all the live updates of the fifth match of the T20 Tri-series which will be played between Pakistan and Australia.
FirstCricket Staff,
July 05, 2018
Toggle between tabs for LIVE score and ball-by-ball updates
Match 4 Report: Pakistan had five balls to spare when it beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets on Wednesday and eliminated the African host from the Twenty20 tri-series tournament.
Solomon Mire missed out on the chance to become Zimbabwe's first century-maker in a T20 international as his 94-run knock carried Zimbabwe to 162-4 after captain Hamilton Masakadza lost his first toss in the tri-series and his team was put in to bat.
Opener Fakhar Zaman (47) and Hussain Talat (44) led Pakistan to 163-3 in 19.1 overs against an inexperienced bowling attack as Pakistan registered its second win against Zimbabwe.
It was Zimbabwe's third straight loss.
Australia captain Aaron Finch and Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed. Agencies
Australia plays against Pakistan on Thursday before both teams meet in Sunday's final.
Mire stood tall against Pakistan's full-strength attack as left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir (1-25) got his first game of the series and replaced Usman Khan.
Mire and Cephas Zhuwao (24) provided a solid opening partnership of 49 runs before Tarisai Musakanda (33) added 64 runs for the third wicket with Mire.
Mire, who hit six sixes and six fours, reached his half-century off 32 balls when he hoisted left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz for a six over long off in the 11th over.
Pakistan struggled for wickets despite seamer Faheem Ashraf (1-24) and leg-spinner Shadab Khan (1-28) bowling a decent four overs each in the middle overs.
Mire looked set to become the first Zimbabwe batsman to score a century in a Twenty20 before he holed out at deep mid-wicket off seamer Talat in the 18th over — only a ball after Asif Ali missed a sitter at deep square leg.
Mire also featured in two dismissals during Pakistan's innings as he took a fine catch in the deep to dismiss Haris Sohail. He then denied Zaman a half century through his medium pace when the left-hander was caught at mid-on.
Captain Sarfraz Ahmed (38 not out) and experienced Shoaib Malik (12 not out) kept their composure and carried Pakistan home.
Ahmed was not happy with his bowlers, saying it "was not up to the mark, they have to work hard."
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Jul 05, 2018
Also See
Highlights, Pakistan vs Australia, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series, 2nd match at Harare, Full cricket score: Aaron Finch and Co win by 100 runs
Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, T20I Tri-series, Match 1 at Harare, Full cricket score: Sarfraz Ahmed and Co win by 74 runs
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series: Pakistan crush Hamilton Masakadza and Co by 74 runs to begin tournament on winning note