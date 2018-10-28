Toggle between the tabs above to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard

TOSS Report: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final Twenty20 international against Australia in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan, who lead the series 2-0, rested opener Fakhar Zaman and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, bringing in Sahibzada Farhan and Usman Shinwari.

Australia brought in off-spinner Nathan Lyon in place of seamer Billy Stanlake.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Shozab Raza (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

With inputs from AFP