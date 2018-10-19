Pakistan vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Abu Dhabi, Day 4
Stay tuned to our LIVE blog to follow live updates on the events of Day 4 of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM Match Abandoned
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 09:45 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Australia in UAE, Only T20 International, 2018 UAE vs AUS - Oct 22nd, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Sabarimala Temple LIVE updates: Check background of women visiting shrine, Devaswom minister tells police
-
Parineeti Chopra on what she learnt from her Namaste England role, and working with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn
-
Annapurna Devi's life and #MeToo reflect patriarchy's stranglehold on the world of Indian classical music
-
Vladimir Putin said Russians 'will go to heaven as martyrs' in event of nuclear war, says Moscow has no concept of preemptive strike
-
Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group sues NDTV for Rs 10,000 crore over channel's coverage of Rafale jet deal
-
Not enough jobs, private investments missing: What’s wrong with the world’s fastest growing economy?
-
Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba emerging as team to beat this season; Monu Goyat feeling pressure of hefty pricetag
-
Climate change threatens dolphin habitats in Ganga
-
शिरडी में पीएम मोदी LIVE: प्रधानमंत्री का यूपीए सरकार पर निशाना, कहा- वह लोग सिर्फ एक परिवार का प्रचार करते थे
-
सबरीमाला LIVE: विरोध प्रदर्शन के बीच मंदिर में दर्शन करने जा रही तीसरी महिला भी लौटी वापस
-
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बगैर नहीं बन सकता अयोध्या में राम मंदिर
-
क्या चीन की चाल में फंसकर पीएम मोदी को धोखा दे रहे हैं श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति श्रीसेना!
-
Hyatt Brawl: आशीष पांडेय से कड़ी पूछताछ, पुलिस रिमांड में पूछे गए 100 से ज्यादा सवाल
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6607
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Toggle between tabs for ball-by-ball updates and full scorecard
Report, Day 3: Babar Azam just missed a maiden test century but Pakistan gave itself more than two days to win the short test series against Australia and made a good start on Thursday.
Azam fell for a career-best 99 and captain Sarfraz Ahmed added 81 before he declared their second innings over at 400-9 for an overall lead of 537 runs.
Sarfraz Ahmed and Tim Paine, captain of Pakistan and Australia respectively. AFP
Pakistan delayed the declaration, mindful of Australia escaping defeat in the first test in Dubai last week. Pakistan declared there also, and gave itself just under five sessions to bowl out Australia. But Australia, given an improbable 462 to win, held out with two wickets to spare.
This time, Pakistan has set Australia a monstrous 538 to win in more than six sessions, and already undermined that notion by taking out Shaun Marsh for 4 with an incredible delivery by debutant Mir Hamza.
By stumps on day three, Australia was 47-1, Aaron Finch was on 24, and Tim Head on 17.
Pakistan suffered a late collapse but its lead had already passed 500.
It resumed from 144-2 overnight and the morning session was lowlighted by Azhar Ali's embarrassing run out on 64.
Ali steered a delivery through slips and the ball rolled towards the boundary. Ali didn't run, believing he'd hit a four, and met Asad Shafiq in the middle of the pitch to talk.
But the ball stopped before the boundary at third man, and the chasing Mitchell Starc threw it at the striker's end and captain Tim Paine whipped the bails off.
Ali, playing his 67th test, and Shafiq, playing his 63rd, were dumbfounded while the Australians celebrated a little slice of luck.
That dropped Pakistan to 160-4, but Shafiq, and particularly Azam and Ahmed took advantage of a tiring Australia attack.
Shafiq was the only wicket to fall in the middle session, caught at point for 44.
Then Azam and Ahmed dominated, briskly scoring 133 runs for the sixth wicket. Australia couldn't break the partnership even with the second new ball.
Azam was on 99 when he fell lbw to seamer Mitchell Marsh while trying to play across the line. Azam's disappointment was obvious. His 161-ball knock included six fours and three sixes.
Offspinner Nathan Lyon, burdened with much of the workload, then grabbed two wickets in one over, those of Bilal Asif (15) and Yasir Shah (4).
Legspinner Marnus Labuschagne got Ahmed when the captain missed a sweep and was trapped lbw. Ahmed faced 123 balls and hit five fours and a six.
Lyon finished with 4-135 from 43 overs, and eight wickets in the match.
Marsh was forced to open the innings after regular opener Usman Khawaja injured his troublesome left knee during a warm-up before the third day's play. He didn't field all day and had to drop down the order.
Marsh has struggled in the series, which has ended for him with scores of 7, 0, 3 and 4. The lefthander couldn't cope against the Pakistan seamers, and gave Hamza his first test wicket when he lost his off stump.
With inputs from The Associated Press
Updated Date:
Oct 19, 2018
Also See
Pakistan vs Australia: Tim Paine hails Usman Khawaja's 141-run knock in first Test as 'one of the greatest innings'
Pakistan vs Australia, Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Abu Dhabi, Full Cricket Score: Hosts take 281-run lead after Mohammad Abbas' five-wicket haul
Pakistan vs Australia, Highlights, 2nd Test at Abu Dhabi, Day 3, full cricket score: Visitors need 491 runs to win