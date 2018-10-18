Pakistan vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Abu Dhabi, Day 3
Stay tuned to our LIVE blog to follow live updates on the events of Day 2 of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Day 2, report: Pakistan increased its lead to 281 runs in the second test Wednesday after seamer Mohammad Abbas ripped through Australia's batting lineup with a five-wicket haul and the visitors were bowled out for 145.
Fakhar Zaman (66) notched his second straight half century in his test debut as Pakistan smoothly reached 144-2 at stumps in their second innings.
Sarfraz Ahmed and Tim Paine, captain of Pakistan and Australia respectively. AFP
Azhar Ali survived an lbw television referral and returned to form with an unbeaten 54. Lefthander Haris Sohail, who was out first ball in the first innings, was not out on 17 at stumps.
Zaman had dominated the Australian spin threat of Nathan Lyon until the offspinner took a blinder off his own bowling. The lefthander, who hit seven fours, drove powerfully but Lyon held on to a ferocious drive two-handedly in front of his face.
Earlier, Australia conceded a massive 137-run lead as Abbas finished with career-best 5-33 when he had the last wicket of Mitchell Starc (34) lbw.
Abbas had reduced Australia to 20-2 overnight after Pakistan recovered well to post 282 through identical knocks of 94 runs each by captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Zaman on the first day.
Abbas picked up his third and fourth wickets inside the first hour on Wednesday when he found the outside edges of Shaun Marsh and Travis Head.
Mitchell Marsh fell to legspinner Yasir Shah and offspinner Bilal Asif (3-23) struck twice by removing opener Aaron Finch (39) and captain Tim Paine (3) in quick succession as Australia slipped to 91-7 in first session.
Marnus Labuschagne (25) and Starc put on the best partnership of the innings when they contributed 37 runs for the eighth wicket stand before Labuschagne fell to a bizarre run out.
Labuschagne watched the ball hit the stumps at the non-striker's end while his bat was in the air as legspinner Shah got tips of his fingers off Starc's drive.
The Australian wickets fell at more regular intervals, and the batsmen weren't able to combine for a decent partnership to regain any momentum.
Marsh looked susceptible against Shah's sharp turning deliveries before edging to Asad Shafiq in the first slip as Australia slipped to 5-75.
Finch, playing in only his second test, appeared to be in control until he fell to Asif's sharp offspin as Zaman plucked a one-handed diving catch at forward short leg.
And just before the first session ended, Paine was adjudged lbw to another sharply turning delivery from Asif and had his umpire decision review rejected on a TV referral.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Oct 18, 2018
