First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SL | 3rd ODI Oct 17, 2018
SL Vs ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
ZIM in SA | 3rd T20I Oct 14, 2018
SA Vs ZIM
Match Abandoned
ENG in SL Oct 20, 2018
SL vs ENG
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
WI in IND Oct 21, 2018
IND vs WI
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test at Abu Dhabi, Day 3

Stay tuned to our LIVE blog to follow live updates on the events of Day 2 of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

FirstCricket Staff, October 18, 2018

282/10
Overs
81.0
R/R
3.48
Fours
22
Sixes
3
Extras
21
145/10
Overs
50.4
R/R
2.88
Fours
10
Sixes
2
Extras
3
146/2
Overs
48.3
R/R
3.02
Fours
10
Sixes
0
Extras
1
Peter Siddle 8.3 1 30 0

Toggle between tabs for ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard

Day 2, report: Pakistan increased its lead to 281 runs in the second test Wednesday after seamer Mohammad Abbas ripped through Australia's batting lineup with a five-wicket haul and the visitors were bowled out for 145.

Fakhar Zaman (66) notched his second straight half century in his test debut as Pakistan smoothly reached 144-2 at stumps in their second innings.

Sarfraz Ahmed and Tim Paine, captain of Pakistan and Australia respectively. AFP

Sarfraz Ahmed and Tim Paine, captain of Pakistan and Australia respectively. AFP

Azhar Ali survived an lbw television referral and returned to form with an unbeaten 54. Lefthander Haris Sohail, who was out first ball in the first innings, was not out on 17 at stumps.

Zaman had dominated the Australian spin threat of Nathan Lyon until the offspinner took a blinder off his own bowling. The lefthander, who hit seven fours, drove powerfully but Lyon held on to a ferocious drive two-handedly in front of his face.

Earlier, Australia conceded a massive 137-run lead as Abbas finished with career-best 5-33 when he had the last wicket of Mitchell Starc (34) lbw.

Abbas had reduced Australia to 20-2 overnight after Pakistan recovered well to post 282 through identical knocks of 94 runs each by captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Zaman on the first day.

Abbas picked up his third and fourth wickets inside the first hour on Wednesday when he found the outside edges of Shaun Marsh and Travis Head.

Mitchell Marsh fell to legspinner Yasir Shah and offspinner Bilal Asif (3-23) struck twice by removing opener Aaron Finch (39) and captain Tim Paine (3) in quick succession as Australia slipped to 91-7 in first session.

Marnus Labuschagne (25) and Starc put on the best partnership of the innings when they contributed 37 runs for the eighth wicket stand before Labuschagne fell to a bizarre run out.

Labuschagne watched the ball hit the stumps at the non-striker's end while his bat was in the air as legspinner Shah got tips of his fingers off Starc's drive.

The Australian wickets fell at more regular intervals, and the batsmen weren't able to combine for a decent partnership to regain any momentum.

Marsh looked susceptible against Shah's sharp turning deliveries before edging to Asad Shafiq in the first slip as Australia slipped to 5-75.

Finch, playing in only his second test, appeared to be in control until he fell to Asif's sharp offspin as Zaman plucked a one-handed diving catch at forward short leg.

And just before the first session ended, Paine was adjudged lbw to another sharply turning delivery from Asif and had his umpire decision review rejected on a TV referral.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018

Tags : Aaron Finch Century, Abu Dhabi, Australia, Full Scorecard, Live Scorecard, Pakistan, Pakistan Vs Australia, Pakistan Vs Australia 2018, Sarfraz Ahmed, Test Cricket, Tim Paine, Yasir Shah

Also See

#MeToo Conversations Live




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6607 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all