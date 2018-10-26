First Cricket
Pakistan vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Dubai

Follow live update on the second T20I between Pakistan and Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on our live blog here.

FirstCricket Staff, October 26, 2018

146/6
Overs
19.5
R/R
7.49
Fours
9
Sixes
4
Extras
9
Nathan Coulter-Nile 3 0 18 3

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between live commentary and full scorecard

Toss report: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat in the second Twenty20 international against Australia in Dubai on Friday.

Pakistan, who won the first match by 66 runs in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, brought senior batsman Shoaib Malik in place of Hussain Talat.

Australia, bowled out for a paltry 89 in Abu Dhabi, replaced spinner Ashton Agar with allrounder Mitchell Mrash in the XI.

Australian captain Aaron Finch and his Pakistani counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Australian captain Aaron Finch and his Pakistani counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

The third match is also in Dubai, on Sunday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018

Tags : Aaron Finch, Abu Dhabi, Australia, Cricket, Live Cricket Score, Pak Vs Aus, PAK Vs AUS Live Score, Pakistan, Pakistan Vs Australia, Pakistan Vs Australia 2018, Sarfraz Ahmed, t20i

