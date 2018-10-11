First Cricket
Pakistan vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 5 at Dubai

Catch all the LIVE scores and updates from day 5 of the first Test between Pakistan and Australia

FirstCricket Staff, October 11, 2018

482/10
Overs
164.2
R/R
2.94
Fours
44
Sixes
5
Extras
30
202/10
Overs
83.3
R/R
2.42
Fours
17
Sixes
1
Extras
13
181/6
Overs
57.5
R/R
3.15
Fours
14
Sixes
4
Extras
4
275/5
Overs
100.0
R/R
2.75
Fours
21
Sixes
1
Extras
14
Usman Khawaja Batting 111 253 10 0
Mohammad Abbas 18 4 36 3

Report, day 4: Usman Khawaja and Travis Head combined luck and pluck in an unbroken 128-run partnership for the fourth wicket to keep alive Australia’s slim hopes of forcing a draw in the first test against Pakistan on Thursday.

Set an improbable victory target of 462, Australia resumed on 136-3 hoping to bat out the final day to force a draw at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

File image of Pakistan captain, Sarfraz Ahmed and Australia skipper Tim Paine. AFP

File image of Pakistan captain, Sarfraz Ahmed and Australia skipper Tim Paine. AFP

The overnight pair of Khawaja and Head batted sensibly to deny the Pakistan attack in the morning session and guide their team to 215-3 at lunch.

Khawaja was batting on 82, having survived a bat-pad catch off spinner Yasir Shah after Pakistan decided not to review the reprieve even though snickometer spotted a faint edge. His patient knock included eight boundaries.

Debutant Head also had his share of luck as he followed his first innings duck with 70 not out.

He was on 44 when Shah’s lbw appeal was turned down and Sarfraz Ahmed did not review even though replays suggested the leg-spinner had trapped the batsman plumb in front.

Australia are still 247 behind the victory mark though a more realistic target for Tim Paine’s side would be to try and bat out the remaining two sessions to salvage a memorable draw.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018

Tags : 1st Test, Aaron Finch, Australian Cricket, Bilal Asif, Cricket, Full Cricket Scorecard, Haris Sohail, Live Cricket, Live Cricket Score, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan Cricket, Pakistan Vs Australia, Pakistan Vs Australia 2018, Peter Siddle, Sarfraz Ahmed, SportsTracker, Tim Paine, Travis Head

