Pakistan vs Australia, LIVE cricket score, 1st Test, Day 2 at Dubai
Catch all the LIVE scores and updates from the first Test between Pakistan and Australia
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 9 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by an innings and 272 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Vikas Bahl sexual harassment row: Additional details from Bombay Velvet press junket, and what's happened to Phantom Films since
-
NDA regime's most unique legacy is constant hunt for 'anti-nationalism', unleashing bottled-up viciousness
-
Saudi Arabia may not be part of CPEC, but Pakistan set to use Kingdom to offset growing Chinese debt
-
Japan Open: Daniil Medvedev's mundane efficiency stands out as he coasts to third title of the year
-
Sharad Pawar's nephew Parth contesting Maharashtra polls will complete NCP's transformation into dynastic party
-
Akshay Kumar files plaint against morphed video showing him speak on Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar row
-
The elephant in the room: A graphic narrative on coal mining in the Hasdeo forest
-
#MeToo in India: Policing what people can speak out about is another form of victim blaming
-
गुजरात में यूपी-बिहार के लोगों पर हिंसा: संजय निरुपम बोले- पीएम मोदी को भी एक दिन वाराणसी जाना है
-
जब चंद्रशेखर ने इंदिरा-संजय को पटना में जेपी समर्थक उग्र भीड़ से बचाया
-
भारत-रूस S-400 डील पर पाक मीडिया में चर्चा, अब कैसे करेंगे मुकाबला?
-
जम्मू-कश्मीर निकाय चुनाव LIVE: पहले चरण का मतदान जारी, इंटरनेट सेवाओं पर लगी रोक
-
गुजरात: मॉब लिंचिंग के डर से यूपी, बिहार और एमपी के लोगों का पलायन जारी, 342 लोग गिरफ्तार
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4515
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Toggle between tabs for ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard
Report, Day 1: All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez returned to Test cricket after more than two years and scored an impressive century as Pakistan reached 255-3 at stumps on day one of the first test against Australia on Sunday.
File image of Pakistan captain, Sarfraz Ahmed and Australia skipper Tim Paine. AFP
Hafeez made 126 on a flat wicket and Imam-ul-Haq hit 76 to raise only the 10th double-century opening wicket stand against Australia by any country in test history before the visitors hit back in the last session.
"I didn't play test cricket for over two years, but I always backed myself," Hafeez said, after hitting 15 fours in his 208-ball 10th test hundred that spanned nearly 4 1/2 hours.
"I never allowed negativity in my mind throughout the day and played all my shots."
Nathan Lyon finally broke the 205-run partnership when he had Imam caught behind in the second over after tea as the left-hander got a faint edge while going for a hard cut against the off-spinner.
Hafeez, dropped on 74 at the long off boundary by Mitchell Marsh, was trapped leg before wicket by Peter Siddle as Australia allowed Pakistan only 56 runs in the last session.
Azhar Ali played a rash drive against left-arm spinner Jon Holland and was smartly snapped at mid off by Mitchell Starc as Australia pegged back Pakistan.
At stumps, Haris Sohail was 15 not out alongside nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas on 1.
Hafeez was drafted late in the Pakistan test squad and grabbed the opportunity on a gentle wicket after captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat.
Under hot and humid conditions, Australian skipper Tim Paine turned to Lyon as early as the ninth over and used his seamers in short spells.
Both Hafeez and Imam had little trouble in negotiating the two seamers — Starc and Siddle — and even Lyon and Holland couldn't make any impact.
Hafeez completed his century off 172 balls with 12 fours as both openers upped the scoring rate in the second session and Pakistan reached 199-0 by tea.
But Australia did well in the last 29 overs of the day with seamers getting the reverse swing and the spinners also finding some turn off the wicket.
"We didn't get easy runs and they bowled really well under these conditions," Hafeez said.
Australia named three debutants with batsmen Aaron Finch, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne coming into the team for its first test since the ball-tampering incident at Newlands, South Africa in March that saw captain Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft receive lengthy bans for their part in trying to change the condition of the ball with a piece of sandpaper.
Hosts Pakistan handed a debut to offspinner Bilal Asif, with 26-test seamer Wahab Riaz selected ahead of rookie Mir Hamza.
Australia has lost four of its last five test series in Asia, including a 2-0 series defeat on its last tour of the UAE to play Pakistan in 2014
With inputs from The Associated Press
Updated Date:
Oct 08, 2018
Also See
Pakistan vs Australia, Highlights, 1st Test, Day 1 at Dubai, full cricket score: Sarfraz Ahmed and Co 255/3 at Stumps
Pakistan vs Australia: Aaron Finch among three debutants named by Tim Paine in visitors' XI for first Test
Australia vs Pakistan: Tim Paine says team will move on from ball-tampering row and start new era