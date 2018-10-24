First Cricket
Pakistan vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Abu Dhabi

Follow live updates on the first T20I between Pakistan and Australia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on our live blog here.

FirstCricket Staff, October 24, 2018

133/6
Overs
17.4
R/R
7.64
Fours
10
Sixes
3
Extras
4
Babar Azam Batting 64 51 5 1
Billy Stanlake 3.4 0 21 2

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and full scorecard

TOSS REPORT: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the first Twenty20 international in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Australian captain Aaron Finch and his Pakistani counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Australia left out paceman Mitchell Starc and off-spinner Nathan Lyon and included leg-spinner Adam Zampa in their XI.

Pakistan are without senior batsman Shoaib Malik who joined the team late as he was with his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, for the birth of their first child.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Shozab Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018

