Pakistan vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Abu Dhabi
Follow live updates on the first T20I between Pakistan and Australia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on our live blog here.
TOSS REPORT: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the first Twenty20 international in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Australian captain Aaron Finch and his Pakistani counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB
Australia left out paceman Mitchell Starc and off-spinner Nathan Lyon and included leg-spinner Adam Zampa in their XI.
Pakistan are without senior batsman Shoaib Malik who joined the team late as he was with his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, for the birth of their first child.
Teams:
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa
Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Shozab Raza (PAK)
Tv umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Oct 24, 2018
