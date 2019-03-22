First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 2 Mar 22, 2019
VAN Vs PNG
Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 8 wickets
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 1 Mar 22, 2019
PNG Vs PHI
Papua New Guinea beat Philippines by 133 runs
SL in SA Mar 22, 2019
SA vs SL
SuperSport Park, Centurion
IPL Mar 23, 2019
CSK vs RCB
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Sharjah

Follow the full scorecard as well as live updates on the first one-day international between Pakistan and Australia at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium on our live blog.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 22, 2019 16:28:04 IST

74/1
Overs
18.0
R/R
4.11
Fours
6
Sixes
1
Extras
3
Shan Masood Batting 38 59 5 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

TOSS: Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik won the toss and opted to bat in the first one-day international against Australia in Sharjah on Friday.

Pakistan handed maiden one-day caps to 29-year-old opening batsman Shan Masood and seamer Mohammad Abbas. Shan has played 15 Tests for Pakistan.

Captains Shoaib Malik and Aaron Finch pose with the series trophy. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Captains Shoaib Malik and Aaron Finch pose with the series trophy. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Abbas has taken 66 wickets in just 14 Tests and will be part of a bowling attack which has two spinners in Yasir Shah and Imad Wasim.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell recovered in time from flu to be part of the Australian XI, but fast bowler Pat Cummins and hard-hitting batsman Ashton Turner are rested.

Australia are also playing with two spinners in Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon.

The remaining matches are in Sharjah (March 24), Abu Dhabi (March 27) and Dubai (March 29 and 31).

Teams

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Shan Masood, Umar Akmal, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2019 16:28:04 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Australia, Cricket, ODI Cricket, Pak Vs Aus, Pakistan, Pakistan Vs Australia, Pakistan Vs Australia 2019, Shoaib Malik, Sports

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all