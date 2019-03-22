Pakistan vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Sharjah
Follow the full scorecard as well as live updates on the first one-day international between Pakistan and Australia at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium on our live blog.
TOSS: Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik won the toss and opted to bat in the first one-day international against Australia in Sharjah on Friday.
Pakistan handed maiden one-day caps to 29-year-old opening batsman Shan Masood and seamer Mohammad Abbas. Shan has played 15 Tests for Pakistan.
Captains Shoaib Malik and Aaron Finch pose with the series trophy. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB
Abbas has taken 66 wickets in just 14 Tests and will be part of a bowling attack which has two spinners in Yasir Shah and Imad Wasim.
All-rounder Glenn Maxwell recovered in time from flu to be part of the Australian XI, but fast bowler Pat Cummins and hard-hitting batsman Ashton Turner are rested.
Australia are also playing with two spinners in Adam Zampa and Nathan Lyon.
The remaining matches are in Sharjah (March 24), Abu Dhabi (March 27) and Dubai (March 29 and 31).
Teams
Pakistan: Shoaib Malik (captain), Shan Masood, Umar Akmal, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir
Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa
Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)
TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Mar 22, 2019 16:28:04 IST
