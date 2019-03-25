First Cricket
Pakistan vs Australia: Jhye Richardson heads back home after dislocating shoulder, faces battle to be fit for World Cup

Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson has dislocated his shoulder and will head home from the Pakistan tour, officials said, as he faces a battle to be fit for the World Cup.

Agence France-Presse, Mar 25, 2019 11:50:47 IST

Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson has dislocated his shoulder and will head home from the Pakistan tour, officials said, as he faces a battle to be fit for the World Cup.

Jhye Richardson has dislocated his shoulder and will head home from the Pakistan tour. AFP

Jhye Richardson has dislocated his shoulder and will head home from the Pakistan tour. AFP

Richardson took 2-16 in the second one-dayer in Sharjah on Sunday but fell awkwardly on his bowling arm and left the field in the 11th over.

"Unfortunately it's a dislocated shoulder for Jhye Richardson," Cricket Australia tweeted.

The governing body added on its website that the 22-year-old – who has gone from strength to strength in recent months – would fly back to Perth on Monday and undergo scans to assess the damage.

"He's obviously pretty shattered but he's trying to stay upbeat," teammate Nathan Lyon told reporters.

"It's very disappointing, especially off the back of the summer that Jhye's had.

"The way he's been performing has been pretty impressive. Fingers crossed he can be fit for the World Cup and be in the selection (mix) there."

Losing another quick bowler is a big blow for Australia barely two months out from the World Cup with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood also battling injuries.

