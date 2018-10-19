Pakistan vs Australia: Injured Usman Khawaja likely to undergo surgery, in doubt for India series
Usman Khawaja went for scans on Thursday evening and the scans on Friday morning revealed that “although he has not re-torn his anterior cruciate ligament, he has suffered a meniscal tear”.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM Match Abandoned
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 09:45 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Australia in UAE, Only T20 International, 2018 UAE vs AUS - Oct 22nd, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Sabarimala Temple LIVE updates: 'Vote bank politics at its worst,' says Sitaram Yechury, blaming BJP for protests at shrine
-
Annapurna Devi's life and #MeToo reflect patriarchy's stranglehold on the world of Indian classical music
-
Not enough jobs, private investments missing: What’s wrong with the world’s fastest growing economy?
-
Vada Chennai director Vetrimaaran on Dhanush: 'He supported the film even when Simbu was playing his role'
-
Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group sues NDTV for Rs 10,000 crore over channel's coverage of Rafale jet deal
-
Vladimir Putin said Russians 'will go to heaven as martyrs' in event of nuclear war, says Moscow has no concept of preemptive strike
-
Pro Kabaddi League: U Mumba emerging as team to beat this season; Monu Goyat feeling pressure of hefty pricetag
-
Climate change threatens dolphin habitats in Ganga
-
शिरडी में पीएम मोदी LIVE: प्रधानमंत्री का यूपीए सरकार पर निशाना, कहा- वह लोग सिर्फ एक परिवार का प्रचार करते थे
-
सबरीमाला LIVE: विरोध प्रदर्शन के बीच मंदिर में दर्शन करने जा रही तीसरी महिला भी लौटी वापस
-
सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बगैर नहीं बन सकता अयोध्या में राम मंदिर
-
क्या चीन की चाल में फंसकर पीएम मोदी को धोखा दे रहे हैं श्रीलंका के राष्ट्रपति श्रीसेना!
-
Hyatt Brawl: आशीष पांडेय से कड़ी पूछताछ, पुलिस रिमांड में पूछे गए 100 से ज्यादा सवाल
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6607
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Australia's opening batsman Usman Khawaja did not take the field on Day three of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia in Abu Dhabi as he twisted his knee before the start of play.
Khawaja went for scans on Thursday evening and on Friday it was revealed that the 31-year suffered a meniscal tear to his left knee and is likely to undergo surgery, according to a report by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
File image of Usman Khawaja. AFP
The opening batsman went for scans on Thursday evening, and cricket.com.au reported on Friday morning that “although he has not re-torn his anterior cruciate ligament, he has suffered a meniscal tear”.
Though initial reports suggested that Khawaja might yet come out to bat if needed, Tim Paine, the Australia captain, said before start of play on the fourth day that it was very unlikely that Khawaja would bat.
The surgery could keep Khawaja out of action for three to eight weeks, which would subsequently affect Australia's squad for home series against India.
With Steven Smith and David Warner suspended until April 2019, Khawaja's absence could be a major setback for Australia.
Meanwhile, Pakistan set Australia a daunting 538-run target in the Abu Dhabi Test with Sarfraz Ahmed giving his bowlers more than two days to bowl out Tim Paine's men.
It was Shaun Marsh, who opened the innings with Aaron Finch, however, he was dismissed by Mir Hamza after scoring just four runs; Finch and Travis Head saw Australia through to close of play at 47/1.
In the first Test of the series, Khawaja smashed a brilliant 141, batting close to nine hours, playing an instrumental role to help his team save the Test in Dubai last week.
Updated Date:
Oct 19, 2018
Also See
Pakistan vs Australia: Tim Paine hails Usman Khawaja's 141-run knock in first Test as 'one of the greatest innings'
Australia vs Pakistan: Tim Paine says team will move on from ball-tampering row and start new era
Pakistan vs Australia: Aaron Finch among three debutants named by Tim Paine in visitors' XI for first Test