Pakistan vs Australia: Injured Usman Khawaja likely to undergo surgery, in doubt for India series

Usman Khawaja went for scans on Thursday evening and the scans on Friday morning revealed that “although he has not re-torn his anterior cruciate ligament, he has suffered a meniscal tear”.

FirstCricket Staff, October 19, 2018

Australia's opening batsman Usman Khawaja did not take the field on Day three of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia in Abu Dhabi as he twisted his knee before the start of play.

Khawaja went for scans on Thursday evening and on Friday it was revealed that the 31-year suffered a meniscal tear to his left knee and is likely to undergo surgery, according to a report by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

File image of Usman Khawaja. AFP

The opening batsman went for scans on Thursday evening, and cricket.com.au reported on Friday morning that “although he has not re-torn his anterior cruciate ligament, he has suffered a meniscal tear”.

Though initial reports suggested that Khawaja might yet come out to bat if needed, Tim Paine, the Australia captain, said before start of play on the fourth day that it was very unlikely that Khawaja would bat.

The surgery could keep Khawaja out of action for three to eight weeks, which would subsequently affect Australia's squad for home series against India.

With Steven Smith and David Warner suspended until April 2019, Khawaja's absence could be a major setback for Australia.

Meanwhile, Pakistan set Australia a daunting 538-run target in the Abu Dhabi Test with Sarfraz Ahmed giving his bowlers more than two days to bowl out Tim Paine's men.

It was Shaun Marsh, who opened the innings with Aaron Finch, however, he was dismissed by Mir Hamza after scoring just four runs; Finch and Travis Head saw Australia through to close of play at 47/1.

In the first Test of the series, Khawaja smashed a brilliant 141, batting close to nine hours, playing an instrumental role to help his team save the Test in Dubai last week.

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018

