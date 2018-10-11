Pakistan vs Australia: Imam-ul-Haq ruled out of second Test against Tim Paine and Co due to finger injury
Imam-ul-Haq injured his finger while fielding in Australia's second innings on Thursday which was later found to be fractured.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, Only ODI, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 34 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
#MeToo movement in India shows that existing laws against sexual harassment at workplaces failed women
-
TCS Q2 net profit rises 22.6% to Rs 7,901 cr in line with street estimates; revenue rises 20.7% to Rs 36,854 cr
-
'Dassault will say what Indian govt wants it to say': Rahul Gandhi says Rafale deal is 'clear-cut' case of corruption
-
Tumbbad movie review: Ship of Theseus team redefines horror with this genre-defying folksy fantasy flick
-
NBA 2018: From LA Lakers' LeBron James to Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving, five best bets for MVP this season
-
Hurricane Michael slams into Florida with terrifying winds of 155 mph; now twisting towards Georgia and Carolinas
-
#SingIndiaSing: Rahul DaCunha and Bugs Bhargava on staging India’s first all-original English musical
-
At Delhi's Yashwant Place Market — the fur and leather goods haven for Russian shoppers
-
#MeToo: नाइजीरिया दौरे से बीच में नहीं, दो दिन बाद रविवार को लौटेंगे एमजे अकबर
-
पीएम मोदी ने चौथी औद्योगिक क्रांति केंद्र का किया उद्घाटन
-
गंगा को बचाने के लिए 112 दिन के आमरण अनशन के बाद नहीं रहे प्रो. जीडी अग्रवाल
-
देश की रक्षा को खतरे में डाल रहे हैं राहुल गांधी, संभलने की जरूरत: संबित पात्रा
-
रक्षा मंत्री को इतनी जल्दबाजी में फ्रांस क्यों जाना पड़ा: राहुल गांधी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4515
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Dubai: Pakistan's fast-rising opener Imam-ul-Haq was Thursday ruled out of the second Test against Australia after injuring his little finger during the Dubai match.
The 22-year-old left hander injured his finger while fielding in Australia's second innings on Thursday which was later found to be fractured.
Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq (R) injured his little finger during the first Test in Dubai. AFP
"Imam has fractured the fifth finger of his left hand while fielding and has been ruled out of the second Test starting in Abu Dhabi from 16 October," a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said.
Imam scored a brilliant 76 and then 48 in the ongoing Test, fourth of his career started in Ireland in May this year.
Imam will continued to be monitored before the three-match Twenty20 series against Australia starting in Abu Dhabi from 24 October.
Updated Date:
Oct 11, 2018
Also See
Pakistan vs Australia: PCB recall Mohammad Hafeez for Test series to address hosts' batting woes
Pakistan vs Australia: Yasir Shah says he is targeting 20 wickets and a series win against Tim Paine and Co
Pakistan vs Australia: Bilal Asif takes six-for on debut to put hosts in driver's seat on Day 3