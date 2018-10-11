First Cricket
Pakistan vs Australia: Imam-ul-Haq ruled out of second Test against Tim Paine and Co due to finger injury

Imam-ul-Haq injured his finger while fielding in Australia's second innings on Thursday which was later found to be fractured.

Agence France-Presse, October 11, 2018

Dubai: Pakistan's fast-rising opener Imam-ul-Haq was Thursday ruled out of the second Test against Australia after injuring his little finger during the Dubai match.

The 22-year-old left hander injured his finger while fielding in Australia's second innings on Thursday which was later found to be fractured.

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq (R) and Khan Shadab celebrate after beating Ireland on the final day of Ireland's inaugural test match against Pakistan at Malahide cricket club, in Dublin on May 15, 2018. (Photo by Paul FAITH / AFP)

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq (R) injured his little finger during the first Test in Dubai. AFP

"Imam has fractured the fifth finger of his left hand while fielding and has been ruled out of the second Test starting in Abu Dhabi from 16 October," a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said.

Imam scored a brilliant 76 and then 48 in the ongoing Test, fourth of his career started in Ireland in May this year.

Imam will continued to be monitored before the three-match Twenty20 series against Australia starting in Abu Dhabi from 24 October.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018

Tags : Abu Dhabi, Australia, Cricket, Imam-Ul-Haq, Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Vs Australia, Pakistan Vs Australia 2018

