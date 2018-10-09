A couple of months ago, Peter Siddle was bowling in a beanie and a sweater, playing for Essex in the County Championship. It had been 699 days since he last wore the baggy green.

The former World No.1 bowler had lost his way under the regime of Darren Lehmann. Siddle didn't quite fit in the scheme of Darren Lehmann's plans of structuring a fast bowling cartel that was built around raw pace. In the process, he had been lost in the system, only returning to the side for one-off Test matches, largely due to injuries to first choice bowlers.

The Test series against Pakistan in Dubai was probably the furthest from Siddle's mind as he signed for Essex earlier in the year. He was considered a thing of the past. No longer did he have the pace to compete with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. Add to that, his record in Asia was average, to say the least.

The last time Siddle had traveled to the land of Emirates, he had toiled away in two Test matches and picked up two wickets at 108, his overall average in Asia had crept towards 40. He was surely not the man for an Asia mission or was he?

Two days into the Test match and Siddle has proved all the critics wrong. After bowling 15 overs under the scorching Dubai sun, the veteran pacer backed it up on day two with another 14 overs to finish with respectable figures of 29-11-58-3. He was the most economical of the Australian bowlers.

Late into the afternoon session on the first day, Pakistan openers had the Australian bowlers and fielders on the ropes as the visitors went wicketless for two sessions. Siddle, however, knows a thing or two about persistence and not throwing in the towel. He embodies the culture, Justin Langer is trying to instill into the next generation of players. In the extreme heat of the third session, Siddle pounded in, harder than ever before and put the ball on a dime.

There was reverse swing and Siddle executed his plans diligently. He bowled at the stumps and only conceded two boundaries. Siddle's accuracy was evident in the fact that close to 66 percent balls would have cannoned into the stumps, a strategy suited to low and slow pitches with a reverse swinging ball.

Siddle knew from the outset that on the docile pitches and with his pace dipping with every outing, he was never going to slice through the opposition. But he was confident of playing a role that Langer demanded. He had toiled away in England for three months and was match fit.

Rarely did he cross the 135km/h on the speed gun, nor did he hoop the reverse swinging ball like his pace bowling partner, Starc. But there was supreme control, he knew his role perfectly. When Nathan Lyon went on the attack, he ensured the batsman was deprived of any scoring opportunity from his end.

There was the cross seamer, the off-cutter and he also used the crease to change his angle. It was all subtle, but extremely effective. He brought Australia back into the game by trapping centurion Mohammad Hafeez in front of the stumps. It was a reward for Siddle's hardship and consistency.

Siddle orchestrated a spirited comeback in the final session. The fast bowler even left the field momentarily after succumbing to the Dubai heat, but he returned on day two and dug deep again. He bowled a six over spell in the morning and gave away just eight runs. At stumps on day one, Siddle had spoken about the Test as the second coming.

"It's nearly 10 years to the day since I went on my first tour with Australia, so to see these young boys getting presented their caps and the excitement they had in the leadup, it's been exciting for me not just being around the group but seeing them up and about, and getting another opportunity."

"I've always dreamed of playing for Australia again in the last few years, but I've concentrated on just performing wherever I played. Today was a nice reward for the time I've put in off the park and all the other teams I've played for in the last 18 months to get back out there and pull on the baggy green, and walk out there with those three guys starting their journey."

Perhaps it was the experience that allowed Siddle to get the best of his weary body or maybe it was just his strong temperament. Maybe that is the reason he was picked for this tour, to show to the next breed the dedication and hardship it takes to play for Australia.