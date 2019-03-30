Dubai: Pakistan cricket team has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the fourth ODI against Australia on Friday.

Imad Wasim, Pakistan captain for the match, was fined 20 per cent of his fee while his players will have to pay 10 per cent of their fee.

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the fine after Pakistan was ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. The captain's fine is double that amount.

Wasim will now have to be careful because if the team commits another minor over-rate breach in an ODI within 12 months under his captaincy, then it will be deemed a second offence. He will face a suspension.

No formal hearing was conducted as Wasim pleaded guilty to the offence after the match ended and accepted the proposed sanction