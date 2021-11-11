Pakistan vs Australia Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021, 2nd Semi-final: Wade takes AUS to final

Phew, what a game. After two superb semi-final matches, the final will be played between Australia and New Zealand. And we'll be expecting another cracker on Sunday.
Hope you've enjoyed our coverage. We'll call it a night. Thank you and take care.
Aaron Finch
"It was a great game of cricket. The way Matthew Wade held his nerve was outstanding, that partnership with Marcus Stoinis was crucial. I thought we were pretty sloppy today, we dropped a couple, though they were tough ones. But what we showed today was that you need all your players, everyone in your 15 to contribute."
On chasing teams winning so many games
"It's really strange. There's no dew, but the lights take effect and the wicket speeds up a bit. I was hoping to lose the toss and put a total on the board and defend it, but it was good to chase that target down in the end."
Deserved!
Hands on heart, how many had predicted an #AusvsNZ final? I must admit I had England, Pakistan and India as my favourites. But two sensational run chases later, they deserve to be there.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 11, 2021
Matthew Wade is of course the player of the match
"Talking to Marcus Stoinis at the other end, we discussed what the bowlers were looking to do. (Shaheen) probably bowled more pace-on than I expected. When I got out there with Marcus, he was really confident we'd get them, even though I was a little unsure. He found the boundaries early on, and I was happy to chip in at the end. It got down to two a ball, and from there it was if you got one in your arc, just try to hit it. Probably hasn't sunk in, I've just finished batting. I'm just happy to contribute. I was out of the team for a while, just happy I got an opportunity again."
Right man in the right place
Matthew Wade’s super strength is striking against high pace. No player strikes at more than his 200 against them & here he was at the death, against the fastest attack of the comp. Despite opening the batting domestically it was the right man in the right place. #T20WorldCup— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) November 11, 2021
Matthew Wade. Guess we'll also remember this name for a long time. He scored 41 in mere 17 balls, including three back to-back sixes to seal the victory for Australia. They needed 22 runs from 12 balls but Wade made sure they don't need the final over for the win. What a game in Dubai. Pakistan team and their fans will be heartbroken.
Australia will face New Zealand in the final of T20 World Cup 2021. A repeat of 2015 ODI World Cup final.
WADE HAS DONE IT!!!!
Another scoop and it's a six!
Australia win by five wickets!
WADE OH MY GOD! He smashes this one way behind deep square leg. Sensational!
Wade you beauty! Goes for the scoop against Shaheen and executes it perfectly!
After 18 overs,Australia 155/5 ( Marcus Stoinis 40 , Matthew Wade (W) 21)
Stoinis and Wade's partnership is now gone past the 50-run mark. 11 off the five ball from Hasan Ali. He needs to end the over on a good note but he doesn't. Four off the final ball, 15 off the over. Australia need 22 in 12 balls.
GONE!
Shadab takes his fourth wicket. Maxwell plays the reverse sweep, the fielder at third man takes a good catch to dismiss the dangerous batsman. Maxwell c Haris Rauf b Shadab Khan 7(10)
Edge and taken!
Huge wicket of Warner and once again Shadab does it for Pakistan. Warner c Rizwan b Shadab Khan 49(30)
Steve Smith goes for the slog sweep but fails to get the distance. Catch is taken and it's another wicket for Shadab. Smith c Fakhar Zaman b Shadab Khan 5(6)
Marsh goes for the sweep, gets a top edge and the catch is taken. Big breakthrough for Pakistan. Mitchell Marsh c Asif Ali b Shadab Khan 28(22)
Oh what a ball! Shaheen Shah Afridi traps Finch in front of the wickets and the umpire raises his finger. Finch lbw b Shaheen Afridi 0 (1)
BOWLED!
Straight ball by Starc, Malik swivels but gets beaten and the stumps are shattered. Shoaib Malik b Starc 1(2)
OUT! Babar goes for the slog hit but can't beat the fielder at long-on. Warner doesn't drop these catches. Babar Azam c Warner b Zampa 39(34)
Australia will face New Zealand in the final of T20 World Cup 2021. A repeat of 2015 ODI World Cup final.
Preview:It's amazing how the tables have turned. A few years ago, Australia were considered the heavyweights and Pakistan, the underdogs. Now, it's the other way round. Pakistan are the heavyweight in T20Is while Australia are the underdogs.
Pakistan have cruised to the semis with five wins by playing an equal number of games. They are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. They are riding the crest of a wave having beaten almost every team comprehensively. A big factor heading into such crucial games is momentum and confidence. Pakistan will have both, against Australia.
It's been a complete team effort from Pakistan so far. Almost everyone has contributed at some point or the other. There are no glaring weaknesses as such. There are a couple of concerns though. Fakhar Zaman hasn't had a good outing as such. He's averaged just 13.50 with 54 runs from four innings and he would look to get up on the scoring charts. Hasan Ali hasn't found his groove and has been Pakistan's most expensive bowler going at 8.57 runs per over. Pakistan would hope that the duo up their game in the upcoming match.
They wouldn't look to tinker much with the winning combination.
Australia too has had a decent campaign so far. They too have had comprehensive wins in almost all the matches.
They were thumped by England in the only match that they have lost. But it's impressive, the way they bounced back to win against Bangladesh and West Indies to qualify for the semis.
Adam Zampa's role in the middle overs will be crucial. He's the joint second-highest wicket taker in the tournament and is the only one of two bowlers who has taken a five-for in the tournament. There will be battle within battles.
Openers Aaron Finch and David Warner vs Shaheen Afridi. Glenn Maxwell vs Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan. Adam Zampa vs Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik. Josh Hazlewood vs Babar Azam.
Australia are still searching for that elusive T20 World Cup title and a win against Pakistan will take one step further towards their goal. We can expect a cracker in Dubai.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final in Dubai:
When will the semi-final T20 World Cup 2021 between Pakistan and Australia take place?
The match between Pakistan and Australia will take place on 11 November, 2021.
What is the venue for Pakistan versus Australia match?
The match will take place at the Dubai Cricket Stadium in Dubai
What time will the Pakistan versus Australia match start?
The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan versus Australia match?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.
