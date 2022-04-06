Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Pakistan vs Australia Highlights, one-off T20, Full Cricket Score: Aussies win by 3 wickets

Cricket

Pakistan Vs Australia LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Pakistan Vs Australia At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 05 April, 2022

05 April, 2022
Starts 21:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Pakistan

Pakistan

162/8 (20.0 ov)

One-off T20I
Australia

Australia

163/7 (19.1 ov)

Australia beat Pakistan by 3 wickets

Pakistan Australia
162/8 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.1 163/7 (19.1 ov) - R/R 8.5

Match Ended

Australia beat Pakistan by 3 wickets

Ben McDermott - 4

Ben Dwarshuis - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Ben McDermott not out 22 19 3 0
Ben Dwarshuis not out 0 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Hasan Ali 3 0 30 0
Haris Rauf 3.1 0 35 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 159/7 (18.4)

4 (4) R/R: 8

Sean Abbott 0(1) S.R (0)

b Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan vs Australia Highlights, one-off T20, Full Cricket Score: Aussies win by 3 wickets

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 6th, 2022
  • 9:09:43 IST

Preview: A buoyant Pakistan led by in-form skipper Babar Azam start as favourites against depleted world champions Australia in their only Twenty20 international on Tuesday in Lahore.

Azam proved why he is the world's top one-day batsman with back-to-back hundreds to help Pakistan win the 50-over series at the weekend and he is just as deadly in the shorter version of the game.

Aaron Finch and Babar Azam during the toss. Twitter/@ICC

Aaron Finch and Babar Azam during the toss. Twitter/@ICC

Azam's 276 runs in three matches, combined with opener Imam-ul-Haq's 298, helped Pakistan clinch the series 2-1, including chasing down a record 349 in the second game.

"We were on the receiving end of a couple of great knocks from Babar and Imam," said Australia skipper Aaron Finch.

Australia's interim head coach Andrew McDonald also singled out Azam as the danger man.

"Pakistan has always been a handful in their own conditions," he said.

"Babar Azam has done incredibly well in the ODI series to make it really difficult for us."

An injury-hit Australia will field just three players from the side that beat Pakistan in the semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai last year.

Australia went on to win the title, with Mitchell Marsh playing a starring role in the final against New Zealand. The all-rounder is out injured this time.

Pakistan have the edge in overall results, having won 12 of their 22 Twenty20 matches against the tourists. One match was tied and one produced no result.

McDonald backed skipper Finch to return to form after back-to-back ducks in the last two ODIs, following just 23 in the first.

"He has that ability to work through these patches," McDonald said.

"Do we think he is still good enough to play at this level? 100 percent yes and that is as simple as it gets for us."

McDonald said spinner Ashton Agar and reserve wicketkeeper Josh Inglis should be available for selection after missing the ODI series following positive tests for Covid.

Teams (from):

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Tv umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik

With AFP inputs

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 06, 2022 09:09:43 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Pakistan vs Australia: Shafique, Ali steady Pakistan after dismissing Aussies for 391 on Day 2 of 3rd Test
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Australia: Shafique, Ali steady Pakistan after dismissing Aussies for 391 on Day 2 of 3rd Test

Australia could snare the wicket of only Imam-ul-Haq for 11 on a slow pitch before Shafique and Azhar shared a gritty 70-run stand in two hours.

Pakistan vs Australia: Pat Cummins 'totally elated' after series-clinching victory in Lahore Test
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Australia: Pat Cummins 'totally elated' after series-clinching victory in Lahore Test

Australia capped the three-match series with a 115-run win in the final match in Lahore on Friday, with spinner Nathan Lyon taking 5-83 and Cummins 3-23.

Pakistan vs Australia: Cummins, Starc put Aussies in control on Day 3 of third Test
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs Australia: Cummins, Starc put Aussies in control on Day 3 of third Test

Australia were only able to add 11 to a comfortable 123-run first-innings lead as play ended seven overs early due to bad light.