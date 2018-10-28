Pakistan vs Australia, Highlights, 3rd T20I at Dubai, Full Cricket Score: Sarfraz Ahmed and Co complete 3-0 whitewash
Follow live updates on the third T20I between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai on our live blog here.
Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
TOSS Report: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final Twenty20 international against Australia in Dubai on Sunday.
Australian captain Aaron Finch and his Pakistani counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB
Pakistan, who lead the series 2-0, rested opener Fakhar Zaman and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, bringing in Sahibzada Farhan and Usman Shinwari.
Australia brought in off-spinner Nathan Lyon in place of seamer Billy Stanlake.
Teams:
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf
Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa
Umpires: Shozab Raza (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)
TV umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
Updated Date:
Oct 29, 2018
