Pakistan vs Australia, Highlights, 3rd T20I at Dubai, Full Cricket Score: Sarfraz Ahmed and Co complete 3-0 whitewash

Follow live updates on the third T20I between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai on our live blog here.

FirstCricket Staff, October 28, 2018

Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs

150/5
Overs
20.0
R/R
7.5
Fours
13
Sixes
5
Extras
4
117/10
Overs
19.1
R/R
6.13
Fours
8
Sixes
4
Extras
7

TOSS Report: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final Twenty20 international against Australia in Dubai on Sunday.

Australian captain Aaron Finch and his Pakistani counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan, who lead the series 2-0, rested opener Fakhar Zaman and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, bringing in Sahibzada Farhan and Usman Shinwari.

Australia brought in off-spinner Nathan Lyon in place of seamer Billy Stanlake.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Shozab Raza (PAK) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

TV umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2018

