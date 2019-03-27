Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Australia won the toss and elected to bat in the third one-day international against Pakistan on Wednesday.

Australia leads the five-match series 2-0.

The visitors made two changes, bringing in fast bowlers Jason Behrendorff and Pat Cummins for the first time in the series.

Cummins replaced the injured Jhye Richardson, who flew home after dislocating his shoulder while fielding during the second ODI on Sunday. Behrendorff, a left-arm fast bowler, replaced Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Pakistan also brought in two fast bowlers — Usman Shinwari and Junaid Khan — as the home team is testing its bench strength ahead of the World Cup.

Shinwari came in for Mohammad Abbas while Junaid replaced Faheem Ashraf, who has been rested for the remaining three games and has flown home.

Lineups:

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Jason Behrendorff, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Shoaib Malik (captain), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hasnain, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari, Junaid Khan.