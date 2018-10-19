First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SL | 3rd ODI Oct 17, 2018
SL Vs ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
PAK and AUS in UAE | 2nd Test Oct 16, 2018
PAK Vs AUS
Pakistan beat Australia by 373 runs
ENG in SL Oct 20, 2018
SL vs ENG
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
WI in IND Oct 21, 2018
IND vs WI
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Australia, Highlights, 2nd Test at Abu Dhabi, Day 4, full cricket score: Pakistan win by 373 runs, clinch series 1-0

Stay tuned to our LIVE blog to follow live updates on the events of Day 4 of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

FirstCricket Staff, October 19, 2018

Pakistan beat Australia by 373 runs

282/10
Overs
81.0
R/R
3.48
Fours
22
Sixes
3
Extras
21
145/10
Overs
50.4
R/R
2.88
Fours
10
Sixes
2
Extras
3
400/9
Overs
120.0
R/R
3.33
Fours
26
Sixes
5
Extras
4
164/9
Overs
49.4
R/R
3.32
Fours
18
Sixes
0
Extras
5

Toggle between tabs for ball-by-ball updates and full scorecard

Report, Day 3: Babar Azam just missed a maiden test century but Pakistan gave itself more than two days to win the short test series against Australia and made a good start on Thursday.

Azam fell for a career-best 99 and captain Sarfraz Ahmed added 81 before he declared their second innings over at 400-9 for an overall lead of 537 runs.

Sarfraz Ahmed and Tim Paine, captain of Pakistan and Australia respectively. AFP

Sarfraz Ahmed and Tim Paine, captain of Pakistan and Australia respectively. AFP

Pakistan delayed the declaration, mindful of Australia escaping defeat in the first test in Dubai last week. Pakistan declared there also, and gave itself just under five sessions to bowl out Australia. But Australia, given an improbable 462 to win, held out with two wickets to spare.

This time, Pakistan has set Australia a monstrous 538 to win in more than six sessions, and already undermined that notion by taking out Shaun Marsh for 4 with an incredible delivery by debutant Mir Hamza.

By stumps on day three, Australia was 47-1, Aaron Finch was on 24, and Tim Head on 17.

Pakistan suffered a late collapse but its lead had already passed 500.

It resumed from 144-2 overnight and the morning session was lowlighted by Azhar Ali's embarrassing run out on 64.

Ali steered a delivery through slips and the ball rolled towards the boundary. Ali didn't run, believing he'd hit a four, and met Asad Shafiq in the middle of the pitch to talk.

But the ball stopped before the boundary at third man, and the chasing Mitchell Starc threw it at the striker's end and captain Tim Paine whipped the bails off.

Ali, playing his 67th test, and Shafiq, playing his 63rd, were dumbfounded while the Australians celebrated a little slice of luck.

That dropped Pakistan to 160-4, but Shafiq, and particularly Azam and Ahmed took advantage of a tiring Australia attack.

Shafiq was the only wicket to fall in the middle session, caught at point for 44.

Then Azam and Ahmed dominated, briskly scoring 133 runs for the sixth wicket. Australia couldn't break the partnership even with the second new ball.

Azam was on 99 when he fell lbw to seamer Mitchell Marsh while trying to play across the line. Azam's disappointment was obvious. His 161-ball knock included six fours and three sixes.

Offspinner Nathan Lyon, burdened with much of the workload, then grabbed two wickets in one over, those of Bilal Asif (15) and Yasir Shah (4).

Legspinner Marnus Labuschagne got Ahmed when the captain missed a sweep and was trapped lbw. Ahmed faced 123 balls and hit five fours and a six.

Lyon finished with 4-135 from 43 overs, and eight wickets in the match.

Marsh was forced to open the innings after regular opener Usman Khawaja injured his troublesome left knee during a warm-up before the third day's play. He didn't field all day and had to drop down the order.

Marsh has struggled in the series, which has ended for him with scores of 7, 0, 3 and 4. The lefthander couldn't cope against the Pakistan seamers, and gave Hamza his first test wicket when he lost his off stump.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018

Tags : Australia, Azhar Ali, Full Cricket Score, Live Cricket Score, Live Scorecard, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammed Abbas, Pakistan, Pakistan Vs Australia, Pakistan Vs Australia 2018, Sarfraz Ahmed, Tim Paine, Usman Khawaja, Yasir Shah

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6607 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all