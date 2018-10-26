Toggle between the tabs above to switch between live commentary and full scorecard

Toss report: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat in the second Twenty20 international against Australia in Dubai on Friday.

Pakistan, who won the first match by 66 runs in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, brought senior batsman Shoaib Malik in place of Hussain Talat.

Australia, bowled out for a paltry 89 in Abu Dhabi, replaced spinner Ashton Agar with allrounder Mitchell Mrash in the XI.

The third match is also in Dubai, on Sunday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

With inputs from AFP