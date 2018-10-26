Pakistan vs Australia, Highlights, 2nd T20I at Dubai, Full Cricket Score: Sarfraz Ahmed and Co clinch series
Follow live update on the second T20I between Pakistan and Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on our live blog here.
Pakistan beat Australia by 11 runs
Toss report: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat in the second Twenty20 international against Australia in Dubai on Friday.
Pakistan, who won the first match by 66 runs in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, brought senior batsman Shoaib Malik in place of Hussain Talat.
Australia, bowled out for a paltry 89 in Abu Dhabi, replaced spinner Ashton Agar with allrounder Mitchell Mrash in the XI.
Australian captain Aaron Finch and his Pakistani counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB
The third match is also in Dubai, on Sunday.
Teams:
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf
Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa
Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)
TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)
With inputs from AFP
Oct 27, 2018
