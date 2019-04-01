Pakistan vs Australia: Haris Sohail's ton goes in vain as Aaron Finch and Co win fifth ODI by 20 runs to sweep series 5-0
Sohail scored a 129-ball 130 for his second one-day international hundred but failed to take Pakistan past Australia's imposing 327-7, finishing at 307-7 in 50 overs.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE Vs RAJ Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 20 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD Vs BLR Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs KOL Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Delhi Capitals (Delhi Capitals win Super Over by 3 runs)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN vs DC - Apr 1st, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ vs BLR - Apr 2nd, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM vs CHE - Apr 3rd, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW vs BOTW - Apr 1st, 2019, 05:30 PM IST
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW vs BOTW - Apr 3rd, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW vs BOTW - Apr 3rd, 2019, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi's entry in Wayanad may force LDF, NDA to redraw their strategies
-
Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad foray is bid to play safe, arguments of Congress' spin doctors fall flat
-
Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gives impetus to BMC's solid waste management efforts; Mumbaikars laud scheme
-
Jet Airways pilots defer strike to 15 April; SBI-led consortium says can remit only December salary to staff
-
Russia's rush of affection for Pakistan could rejig South Asia equation, will discomfit New Delhi
-
The Matrix turns 20: A look back at the everlasting legacy of The Wachowskis' seminal sci-fi action film
-
Premier League: Liverpool beat Spurs via late Toby Alderweireld own-goal to rescue title chances from brink of collapse
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women without a country
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Dubai: World champions Australia completed a 5-0 whitewash over Pakistan with a clinical 20-run win in the fifth and final one-day international despite a brilliant hundred from Haris Sohail in Dubai on Sunday.
Sohail scored a 129-ball 130 for his second one-day international hundred but failed to take Pakistan past Australia's imposing 327-7, finishing at 307-7 in 50 overs.
Australian players pose with the trophy after winning the ODI series against Pakistan 5-0. AFP
Australia's total was built around Usman Khawaja's 98 and a fiery 33-ball 70 by Glenn Maxwell coupled with Shaun Marsh's 61 and skipper Aaron Finch's 53 in a dominating batting show.
The series win gives Australia an eighth straight one-day victory following their 3-2 series win in India after losing the first two matches.
It gives them a sixth successive series win over Pakistan since losing in 2002 (in Australia) and fourth whitewash over their opponents — 1998 (3-0 in Pakistan), 2010 (5-0 in Australia) and in 2014 (3-0 in United Arab Emirates).
Australia's resurgence — after winning just three of their 18 matches between January 2018 to the first two matches in India earlier this month -- could not have been more perfectly timed as they defend their World Cup title in England in two months.
Sohail, who hit 11 boundaries and three sixes, had set up the chase during a second wicket stand of 108 with Shan Masood (50 off 54 balls) and another 102 with Umar Akmal (44-ball 43) before Australia hit back with two wickets in the space of one run.
Umar holed out to off-spinner Nathan Lyon and a run later Sohail's innings was ended by Kane Richardson.
Stand-in skipper Imad Wasim, deputising for injured Shoaib Malik (captain for the series), hit 50 not out with six boundaries and a six but it proved in vain.
Pakistan had lost Abid Ali — who made a debut hundred in the last game — for nought in the first over.
Skipper Finch, declared man of the series for his two hundreds and two fifties, showed happiness at return of his and team's form.
"The way everyone contributed throughout the series was fantastic," said Finch.
Tough choice for World Cup
"The difference in 15, 20 runs tonight was the fielding. Everyone has played a really good role.
"So the selectors have a hard job to select that World Cup squad. My own process didn't change a lot, I've just changed a couple of things technically over the last couple of weeks."
Finch was happy at beating India and Pakistan on the Asian tour.
"The next couple of weeks will be important for guys to refocus and recharge their batteries. We'll go to the World Cup with a lot of confidence now, even after a lot of people wrote us off."
Wasim said he hopes Pakistan will recover before the World Cup.
"We have to keep our chins up as we have a series coming up against England and the World Cup. We'll sit down and see what we have to do," said Wasim.
Khawaja and Maxwell made merry against Pakistan's bowling attack.
It was Maxwell's ten fours and three sixes that helped Australia to 107 runs in the last ten overs. He was finally bowled by paceman Junaid Khan who finished with three wickets for 63.
Khawaja, who hit ten boundaries in his 111-ball innings, set the platform with a solid 134-run opening stand with Finch for the pair's second hundred run stand in the series.
Finch was finally bowled by pacer Usman Shinwari, finishing with 451 runs in the series, only 27 short of George Bailey's record in a bilateral series he made against India in 2013.
Khawaja, who made his first two ODI career hundreds in India earlier this month, was all set for his third but fell to a miscued drive off Shinwari, who finished with 4-49.
Khawaja added 80 for the second wicket with Marsh who hit five fours and a six in his 68-ball knock.
Australia won the first two matches in Sharjah by identical margins of eight wickets before winning the third in Abu Dhabi by 80 runs and fourth in Dubai by six runs.
Updated Date:
Apr 01, 2019 08:02:46 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Australia: Aaron Finch's fine century helps team to eight-wicket victory in first ODI
Pakistan vs Australia: Aaron Finch says Glenn Maxwell's an under-appreciated cricketer, especially when the going gets tough
Pakistan vs Australia, Highlights, 3rd ODI at Abu Dhabi, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 80 runs