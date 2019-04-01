Pakistan vs Australia: Captain Aaron Finch says ODI series in UAE his best in terms of consistency
Australia whitewashed Pakistan in a five-match ODI series in the UAE with the help of their limited-overs captain Aaron Finch's scintillating form, who called his performance in the series ‘most consistent with the bat.’
Dubai: Australia whitewashed Pakistan in a five-match ODI series in the UAE with the help of their limited-overs captain Aaron Finch's scintillating form, who called his performance in the series ‘most consistent with the bat.’
File image of Aaron Finch. AP
“It was probably my most consistent (series) as a player, as a batter,” International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Finch, as saying.
Player of the Series, Finch scored 451 runs at an average of 112.75 but fell just 27 runs short of George Bailey’s record for most runs in a bilateral series for Australia.
Australia selectors are set to pick their squad on 9 April. Finch said: “I think that would be down to what’s best for the team. What fits best, what looks best on paper to start with, and then you go from there."
"Everyone who has had an opportunity over the last couple of months has really put their best foot forward and played some great cricket.”
"Again, there will be a lot of conversations, with players, with myself, with JL (Justin Langer, the coach) about pros and cons for all scenarios. That will be for all 18-19 players that are in contention," he said.
"Actually, it could be more: 20-21 players. (We are) going to try and find the right balance for the squad, as opposed to emotional or on-the-spot decisions. But at the end of the day, there are going to be some really tough calls,” he added.
Updated Date:
Apr 01, 2019 19:42:19 IST
Pakistan vs Australia: Justin Langer says some players will be 'brutally unlucky' as team management faces World Cup selection dilemma
Pakistan vs Australia: Usman Khawaja not worried about David Warner's return, says he is focussed on playing remaining three ODIs
Pakistan vs Australia: Aaron Finch says Glenn Maxwell's an under-appreciated cricketer, especially when the going gets tough