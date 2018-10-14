Pakistan vs Australia: Azhar Ali says team under pressure to meet expectations ahead of second Test
Pakistan dominated much of the first Test in Dubai but failed to get the last two wickets as Australia finished at 362-8.
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, Only ODI, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM Match Abandoned
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 10 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Abu Dhabi: Senior batsman Azhar Ali admitted Pakistan will be under pressure of expectations in the second Test against Australia starting in Abu Dhabi from Tuesday.
Pakistan dominated much of the first Test in Dubai but failed to get the last two wickets as Australia finished at 362-8.
Set a daunting 462 runs Australia's fightback was led by opener Usman Khawaja's 141, ably assisted by Travis Head (72) and skipper Tim Paine (61 not out).
File image of Azhar Ali. AFP
"I can't say if the pressure will be more on Pakistan or Australia but we are the home side and obviously people expect us to win and so there is pressure," said Azhar on Sunday.
"However, having said that these are favourable conditions for us and we have to make the most of it.
"Pressure is always different in every match and obviously this is a decider. Being the home team we have to win it and we will enter the field thinking that. We will look to play positive cricket and hopefully the result will go our way."
Pakistan will be forced to make a change after regular opener Imam-ul-Haq fractured his finger in the first Test and was ruled out, opening an option to bring Azhar as opener.
The 33-year-old held the opening spot since the Oval Test in England in August 2016 and struck a triple century against the West Indies in Dubai and a double hundred against Australia in Melbourne — both in 2016.
He went to his customary number three position for the two Tests against Sri Lanka last year and in last week's first Test against Australia.
Pakistan can also bring in limited over specialist Fakhar Zaman to play his first Test, despite a poor form in the Asia Cup scoring only 56 runs in five matches with two ducks.
Azhar said he will do it against for his team.
"When playing for Pakistan one has to be ready for everything," said Azhar. "I have always believed in that and whatever the team management decides or the captain decides, I will be ready to do that." Azhar admitted Pakistan players were disappointed at not winning the first Test.
"We are not disheartened but, yes, disappointed, obviously after dominating the Test match throughout and then not winning it," said Azhar, a veteran of 66 Tests.
"Unfortunately we couldn't win but I think we also have to give credit to the Australians as well as they showed resilience and kept fighting till the end." Azhar said he remains focused despite not in the best of form, managing only 95 runs in the last four Tests.
"A batman always wants to score runs and it doesn't feel nice when he doesn't score runs," said Azhar. "But the important thing is to stay focused and believe that once you get a good knock things will start rolling again.
Updated Date:
Oct 14, 2018
