Cricket is a funny game, they say. However, on Day 3 of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia, Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali took the phrase to a different level. Ali, who had a bad outing in the first innings was playing well in the second innings and had scored 64 before a brain-fade moment stole the grit away from his knock.

Pakistan were going strong at 160 for 3 when the duo showed the glimpse of schoolboy stuff, producing an embarrassing run out. It was the 53rd over when Peter Siddle came charging in to bowl, Ali flashed the blade outside the off stump and it flew past the vacant gully position. Mitchell Starc chased it. It seemed from a distance that the ball was going to touch the third man boundary ropes quite easily. This was what both Ali and Shafiq thought too. However, the ball slowed down as it approached the ropes and just inches before the boundary line, it stopped. Starc, who was chasing the ball, collected it and wasted no time in throwing it back to the keeper Tim Paine.

Meanwhile, Shafiq and Ali were punching fists while having a chat in the middle of the pitch, thinking that the ball had gone for a boundary. Paine collected the throw and dislodged the bails, to utter shock of the two batsmen. Ali and Shafiq stood stunned for some time, trying to get hold of what had just happened before umpires asked him to leave the pitch as he had been run out.

Astonishing run out in Abu Dhabi! Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq have a chinwag, thinking the ball had gone for four. Tim Paine whips the bails off!

Pakistan have maintained a strong stranglehold over Australia and achieved a position of domination, Pakistan. The frarical run out, however, has made the two batsmen a laughing stock on social media.