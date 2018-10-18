First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SL | 3rd ODI Oct 17, 2018
SL Vs ENG
England beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
ZIM in SA | 3rd T20I Oct 14, 2018
SA Vs ZIM
Match Abandoned
ENG in SL Oct 20, 2018
SL vs ENG
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
WI in IND Oct 21, 2018
IND vs WI
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Australia: Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq join hands to produce most embarrassing run out in recent times

Pakistan were going strong at 160 for 3 when Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq showed the glimpse of school boy cricket, producing an embarrassing run out

FirstCricket Staff, October 18, 2018

Cricket is a funny game, they say. However, on Day 3 of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia, Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali took the phrase to a different level. Ali, who had a bad outing in the first innings was playing well in the second innings and had scored 64 before a brain-fade moment stole the grit away from his knock.

Pakistan were going strong at 160 for 3 when the duo showed the glimpse of schoolboy stuff, producing an embarrassing run out. It was the 53rd over when Peter Siddle came charging in to bowl, Ali flashed the blade outside the off stump and it flew past the vacant gully position. Mitchell Starc chased it. It seemed from a distance that the ball was going to touch the third man boundary ropes quite easily. This was what both Ali and Shafiq thought too. However, the ball slowed down as it approached the ropes and just inches before the boundary line, it stopped. Starc, who was chasing the ball, collected it and wasted no time in throwing it back to the keeper Tim Paine.

Meanwhile, Shafiq and Ali were punching fists while having a chat in the middle of the pitch, thinking that the ball had gone for a boundary. Paine collected the throw and dislodged the bails, to utter shock of the two batsmen. Ali and Shafiq stood stunned for some time, trying to get hold of what had just happened before umpires asked him to leave the pitch as he had been run out.

Pakistan have maintained a strong stranglehold over Australia and achieved a position of domination, Pakistan. The frarical run out, however, has made the two batsmen a laughing stock on social media.

 

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018

Tags : Asad Shafiq, Australia, Azhar Ali, Cricket, Mitchell Starc, Pakistan Vs Australia, Pakistan Vs Australia 2018, Peter Siddle, Tim Paine

Also See

#MeToo Conversations Live




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6607 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all