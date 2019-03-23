Pakistan vs Australia: Aaron Finch's fine century helps team to eight-wicket victory in first ODI
Aaron Finch scored 116 off 135 balls for his 12th one-day international century that helped his team overhaul the 281-run target in 49 overs on a flat Sharjah stadium pitch.
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 VAN Vs PHI Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 VAN Vs PNG Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 8 wickets
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG Vs PHI Papua New Guinea beat Philippines by 133 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 16 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs BLR - Mar 23rd, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs HYD - Mar 24th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 24th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Smriti Irani's relentless pursuit for Amethi may finally pay off, unseat Rahul Gandhi from Congress bastion
-
India gets first Lokpal: Whether ombudsman will bring in change or be restricted to optics remains a question
-
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Rahul Gandhi contesting from a second seat in the south makes good political sense
-
Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and relentless, but can’t be missed
-
L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s small shareholders as infra giant can silence opposition
-
Special counsel Robert Mueller concludes Russia-Donald Trump probe, delivers final report to Attorney General William Barr
-
Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and why we should relax into it
-
Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian culture
-
AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made route to Olympics tougher for athletes
-
बिहार में महागठबंधन का सीट बंटवारा फाइनल: आरजेडी को 20 और कांग्रेस के हिस्से 9 सीट
-
सैम पित्रोदा के बयान की पीएम मोदी ने की आलोचना, कहा- जनता माफ नहीं करेगी
-
BJP में शामिल हुए गौतम गंभीर, दिल्ली से लड़ सकते हैं चुनाव
-
लोकसभा चुनाव: 184 उम्मीदवारों का ऐलान, गांधी नगर से आडवाणी का नाम नहीं, अमित शाह लड़ेंगे चुनाव
-
सैम पित्रोदा बोले- पुलवामा हमले के लिए पूरे पाकिस्तान को जिम्मेदार ठहराना ठीक नहीं
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Sharjah: Aaron Finch's fine century drove Australia to a convincing eight-wicket win over a new-look Pakistan in the first one-day international on Friday.
Australia's Aaron Finch celebrates his century during the first ODI against Pakistan. AFP
The Austraian skipper scored 116 off 135 balls for his 12th one-day international century that helped his team overhaul the 281-run target in 49 overs on a flat Sharjah stadium pitch.
The win gives Australia the lead in the five-match series and has come on the back of their 3-2 series win in India earlier this month.
Finch's match-winning knock overshadowed Haris Sohail's maiden one-day hundred (101 not out) which helped Pakistan to 280-5 in their 50 overs.
The 32-year-old smashed Shoaib Malik for a huge six towards deep mid-wicket to complete his century – his first since June last year against England at Chester-Le-Street – off 120 balls.
Finch, who knocked four sixes and eight boundaries, added an innings-building 172 runs for the second wicket with Shaun Marsh who scored an unbeaten 91 off 102 balls with four boundaries and two sixes.
With 46 needed Finch became Mohammad Abbas's maiden wicket but Peter Handscomb hit 30 not out to help Marsh cross the line.
Finch and Marsh came together after opener Usman Khawaja fell for 24 to medium pacer Faheem Ashraf, the only other success Pakistan's new-look bowling attack could achieve.
Pakistan rested six of their key players including regular skipper Sarfraz Ahmed in order to keep them fresh for the World Cup starting in UK from 30 May.
But the young and inexperienced Pakistan led by Malik proved no match for Australia, who are on a roll after their win in India earlier this month.
Left-hander Sohail, who reached 1,000 runs in his 27th one-day international when on 40, anchored Pakistan's innings, adding 98 for the third wicket with Umar Akmal who made a 50-ball 48 in his first international match for two years.
Sohail took a single to complete his hundred in the last over, finishing with six boundaries and a six.
Pakistan had handed one-day debuts to opener Shan Masood and Abbas – who have played 15 and 14 Tests respectively.
Masood put on 35 in an opening stand with Imam-ul-Haq (17) before off-spinner Nathan Lyon dismissed Imam in the seventh over, caught and bowled.
Masood, who hit five boundaries in his 62-ball 40, was then bowled by paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile who finished with 1-38 in his 10 overs. Umar smashed three sixes in one Jhye Richardson over but fell one short of his half century.
Malik fell for 11 and Ashraf and Imad Wasim scored 28 each. Wasim hit four boundaries and a six during his 13-ball unbeaten knock, helping Pakistan to 55 runs in the last five overs.
Sunday's second ODI is also being played in Sharjah, with the third in Abu Dhabi (March 27) and the last two in Dubai (March 29 and 31).
Updated Date:
Mar 23, 2019 08:40:10 IST
Also See
Aaron Finch says Australia have great ability to play well in big tournaments; adds they are never true underdogs
Pakistan vs Australia: Upbeat Aussies hope to record better memories in UAE against new-look hosts
India vs Australia: Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner lead visitors to record chase in fourth ODI, level series 2-2