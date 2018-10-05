First Cricket
SAW in WI | 4th T20I Oct 05, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
PAKW in BAN | 2nd T20I Oct 03, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 58 runs
ZIM in SA Oct 06, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Boland Park, Paarl
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 07, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Pakistan vs Australia: Aaron Finch to captain visiting side in T20I series in UAE

Aaron Finch is also in line to make his Test debut against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday after coach Justin Langer said he was a certainty to play.

Reuters, October 05, 2018

Top order batsman Aaron Finch has been confirmed as Australia’s captain for the three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates later this month.

The captaincy completes a superb week for the aggressive right hander, who is in line to make his Test debut against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday after coach Justin Langer said he was a certainty to play.

File image of Aaron Finch. Reuters

File image of Aaron Finch. Reuters

The 31-year-old Finch has previously captained the side in Twenty20 internationals but was replaced in 2016 as Australia consolidated Steve Smith’s leadership across all three formats.

Smith is currently serving a 12-month suspension for his role in a ball tampering scandal during a test match against South Africa.

All-rounder Mitch Marsh and wicketkeeper Alex Carey will serve as Finch’s vice-captains.

“Aaron has already captained Australia in the recent T20s we played in Zimbabwe, and I’ve been extremely impressed with his impact on the test squad over here in the UAE,” Langer said in a statement on Friday.

“We know he’s an exceptional player, and he’s arguably the most in form T20 player in the world at the moment.”

Aggressive top-order batsman Chris Lynn has also returned to the side after recovering from a shoulder injury.

“Chris Lynn has responded well from his shoulder injury and was professional during his rehabilitation,” Langer added.

“He’s had an outstanding campaign in (domestic one day cricket) to date and reminded us how explosive and powerful a cricketer he can be.”

The first Twenty20 international is in Abu Dhabi on 24 October, with the second and third games in Dubai on 26 and 28 October.

Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Darcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Mitch Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018

Tags : Aaron Finch, Australia Cricket, Cricket, Justin Langer, Pakistan Vs Australia, Pakistan Vs Australia t20, SportsTracker, Steve Smith

