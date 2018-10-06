Dubai: Australia have included three debutants in their playing XI for the first Test against Pakistan, which starts on Sunday at Dubai.

Aaron Finch, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne will make their Test debut in the first match while pacer Peter Siddle has been recalled.

Finch is expected to open the Australian innings with Usman Khawaja as Matt Renshaw has been omitted.

Australia would go into match with hopes of winning back respect and moving on from the ball-tampering scandal that plunged the team into disgrace earlier this year.

It will also be the first full series for Tim Paine as captain of Australia. Paine was handed over the captaincy after former skipper Steve Smith was suspended following the sandpaper-gate.

The inexperienced Australian squad face an uphill task against Pakistan away from home and Paine has no illusions about the scale of the task.

“We want to build a culture that makes people want to be better and produce not only better cricketers but better people,” he told Fairfax Media.

“If we can do that, that’s the sort of environment people want to be involved in and that culture spreads really quickly through the team rather than having to try and sell your culture all the time — just set that culture, live that culture, and guys that want to be involved will carry it through.”

Australia enjoyed a positive warmup, with opener Aaron Finch, middle order batsman Travis Head and the Marsh brothers all getting runs in the tour match against a Pakistan ‘A’ side.

Australia XI: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jon Holland.