Pakistan vs Afghanisthan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Warm-up Match LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch score online

ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up matches Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of warm up match between Pakistan versus Afghanistan

FirstCricket Staff, May 24, 2019 11:38:55 IST

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up matches will kick-start on 24 May with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan in one match and Sri Lanka playing South Africa in the other. Both matches will be played at the same time at different venues.

Pakistan are coming into the World Cup on the back of a 0-4 series loss to England in the ODI series, where all games crossed the 300-run mark by both the teams. Since the loss, there were a couple of changes in the Pakistan squad, as pacer Mohammad Amir was recalled and Wahab Riaz was called after a long time.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up match:

When will Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up clash take place?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will take place on 24 May, 2019.

Where will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up match be played?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will be played at County Ground, Bristol.

What time does the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up match begin?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will begin at 3.o0 pm IST with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up match?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup warm-up match will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 11:38:55 IST

Tags : Afghanistan, Afghanistan Cricket Team, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Mohammad Amir, Pakistan Cricket Team, Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, Pakistan Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, Wahab Riaz, World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, World Cup 2019 Pakistan

