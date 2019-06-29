Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Leeds weather update, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan were on the verge of elimination from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after three defeats and a washout but a lot has changed for them after the last two matches.

Recent wins against South Africa and New Zealand have put them back into the contention for the semi-finals spot. The turnaround in their fortune has only been strengthened further due to consecutive defeats of hosts England.

But Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co know it very well that job is far from done. They have two games left against Afghanistan and Bangladesh and victories in the upcoming matches will only brighten their prospect for semi-finals spot.

First in the line are Afghanistan, who they take on at the Headingley on 29 June in Leeds.

Pakistan would be heading into the match with supreme confidence after bringing the unbeaten campaign of New Zealand to an end in their previous match.

While the bowlers and especially Shaheen Afridi, who took three wickets, shone with the ball for the former champions. It was Babar Azam who led the successful chase with his sublime hundred.

The 1992 World Cup winners would expect their best players to step up once again against Afghanistan as they look to repeat the heroics of Imran Khan's side.

On the other hand, Afghanistan sit at the bottom of the points table having already been eliminated from the tournament Yet, they cannot be taken lightly as a wounded Afghan side now fight for pride and that can always be a dangerous prospect.

As far as the weather forecast is concerned for Leeds, Accuweather says that we will have a maximum temperature of 28 degree Celsius while a minimum of 14. There's forecast of very little rain with chances of precipitation pegged at 18 percent, however, 'periods of clouds and sun' are expected on Saturday in Leeds.

This is the second game at Headingley. The first one was a thriller between England and Sri Lanka. So, we can hope for another low-score thriller.

