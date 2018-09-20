First Cricket
SAW in WI | 2nd ODI Sep 19, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
Match Abandoned
INDW in SL | 1st T20I Sep 19, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 13 runs
Asia Cup Sep 21, 2018
IND vs BAN
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 21, 2018
PAK vs AFG
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch Friday's Asia cup match on Live TV online

Here's everything you need to know about Friday's Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan

FirstCricket Staff, September 20, 2018

Afghanistan continued their steady rise in international cricket with a shock 91-run victory over Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Monday, eliminating the former champions from the Asia Cup. Afghanistan scored a gritty 249, and then bowled well to see off the Sri Lankan attack for 158 in 41.2 overs.

File image of Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan. AFP

Afghanistan will come up against Pakistan on Friday, who have had a slightly more mixed campaign in the United Arab Emirates so far. Pakistan sauntered to a win over Hong Kong in their first match, rapidly scoring 120 runs from 23.4 overs to beat the minnows, who managed to put together 116 runs after batting first.

However, Pakistan were undone by India, who restricted Pakistan to 162 and chased down the target in just 29 overs.

Here's everything you need to know about Friday's Asia Cup clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan:

When will the Pakistan vs Afghanistan fixture take place?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will be played on Friday, 21 September.

Where will be the match be played?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time does the match begin?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will begin at 5.00 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan-Afghanistan match?

The match will be shown on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from Agencies.

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


