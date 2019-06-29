Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co hope to keep semis hopes alive

Date: Saturday, 29 June, 2019 13:29 IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Yet to Start

Highlights

13:29 (IST)

Weather in Leeds: Pakistan need to beat Afghanistan to keep their hopes alive for the semi-finals spot at World Cup 2019 and seems like weather will grant them the full opportunity. Click here to know more about the weather in Leeds

13:23 (IST)

We are quickly approaching the business end of the tournament with still three teams to confirm their place in the top four. Still six teams in contention, have a look at how things stand in the points table

13:14 (IST)

Staring at a possible league stage elimination after three defeats and a washout, Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback with wins over South Africa and New Zealand to keep their hopes alive and will aim to do the same against Afghanistan. Read more in the match preview

12:57 (IST)

Hello and welcome to LIVE blog of match 36 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Pakistan and Afghanistan that will be played at Headingley in Leeds

Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Updates: Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co aim to keep their hopes alive as they take on bottom-placed Afghanistan

Pakistan will look to bolster their chances of qualifying to the semi-finals by beating down and out Afghanistan at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Saturday.

With three wins from seven matches, Pakistan are currently at sixth spot on the points table and they will leave no stone unturned to win their remaining two matches. The players' confidence is high after they defeated Kane Williamson's New Zealand in their previous match.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan had a disappointing World Cup having lost all their seven matches so far in the tournament.

After defeating the Kiwis, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said, "Whenever Pakistan team is pushed to the corner, we do well. It's a great team effort. The way (Mohammad) Amir started and then Shaheen (Shah Afridi)... Shadab (Khan) in the middle overs and the way Babar and Haris (Sohail) batted

"To me, Babar played one of the best innings I have seen. It's a tricky pitch, we wanted to bat fifty overs. Credit to Haris as well for the way he handled the pressure."

Asked about the comparisons between their campaign and the one in 1992 edition, Sarfaraz said, "We are not thinking about the 1992 World Cup, we are taking game by game here. We are confident as a team and hopefully, we will do well."

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the upcoming match between Pakistan and Afghanistan:

When will Pakistan vs Afghanistan match take place?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa match will take place on 29 June 2019.

Where will Pakistan vs Afghanistan match be played?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will take place at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

What time does the match begin?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will begin at 3 pm IST with the toss scheduled to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD formats.

How do I watch the match online?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads

Pakistan Team Players: Imam-ul-HaqFakhar ZamanBabar AzamMohammad HafeezShoaib MalikSarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad WasimShadab KhanHasan AliMohammad AmirWahab RiazHaris SohailAsif AliShaheen AfridiMohammad Hasnain.

Afghanistan Team Players: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah ZazaiRahmat ShahHashmatullah ShahidiAsghar AfghanMohammad NabiNajibullah ZadranGulbadin Naib(c), Rashid KhanDawlat ZadranMujeeb Ur RahmanNoor Ali ZadranSamiullah ShenwariAftab AlamHamid Hassan.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2019

