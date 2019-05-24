Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bat in the warm-up match against Afghanistan at Bristol.

This is the first warm-up match for both the sides ahead of the upcoming 2019 World Cup. Both sides would like to take the opportunity to get ready for the World Cup.

"We will bat first today. I am not worrying about the results. We have lost the matches but our team is in good shape. Our execution in the bowling is not upto the mark. We would work hard and look to improve on that in these practise matches," Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said at the time of toss.

"We were looking to bat first. This wicket looks dry. We have done well in the last couple of weeks in Scotland. It is exciting to lead the team. It is an honour. It is a good opportunity for me and for my team to test our team in this match.," Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib said.

Teams:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan