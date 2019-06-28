Pakistan will look to bolster their chances of qualifying to the semi-finals by beating down and out Afghanistan at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Saturday.

With three wins from seven matches, Pakistan are currently at sixth spot on the points table and they will leave no stone unturned to win their remaining two matches. The players' confidence is high after they defeated Kane Williamson's New Zealand in their previous match.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan had a disappointing World Cup having lost all their seven matches so far in the tournament.

After defeating the Kiwis, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said, "Whenever Pakistan team is pushed to the corner, we do well. It's a great team effort. The way (Mohammad) Amir started and then Shaheen (Shah Afridi)... Shadab (Khan) in the middle overs and the way Babar and Haris (Sohail) batted

"To me, Babar played one of the best innings I have seen. It's a tricky pitch, we wanted to bat fifty overs. Credit to Haris as well for the way he handled the pressure."

Asked about the comparisons between their campaign and the one in 1992 edition, Sarfaraz said, "We are not thinking about the 1992 World Cup, we are taking game by game here. We are confident as a team and hopefully, we will do well."

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the upcoming match between Pakistan and Afghanistan:

When will Pakistan vs Afghanistan match take place?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will take place on 29 June 2019.

Where will Pakistan vs Afghanistan match be played?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will take place at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

What time does the match begin?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will begin at 3 pm IST with the toss scheduled to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD formats.

How do I watch the match online?

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads

Pakistan Team Players: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.

Afghanistan Team Players: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan.

