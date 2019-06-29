First Cricket
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Sarfaraz Ahmed credits Imad Wasim for pulling off nervy win over Afghanistan

The Pakistan skipper also praised left-arm paceman Shaheen Afridi, who again returned a four-wicket haul

Press Trust of India, Jun 29, 2019 23:28:57 IST

Leeds: "It was a full team effort," gushed Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed after his side pulled off a dramatic three-wicket win to stay alive in the race for the World Cup semifinals, here Saturday.

There were contributions from Babar Azam (45) and Imam-ul Haq (36) at the top order while chasing a modest 228 but it required a special innings from Imad Wasim, who took the side to finish line with an unbeaten 49-run knock under pressure.

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Pakistan's Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz celebrate winning the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith - RC1DAB564F90

Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz were unbeaten till the end for Pakistan. Reuters

"It is a great win for us. Not an easy pitch to bat on, but credit goes to Imad - the way he batted, the way he handled pressure, hats off to him. We knew it was not an easy chase, their bowlers used the conditions very well," said Sarfaraz after Pakistan jumped to fourth spot in the table.

"Babar and Imam played very well, we needed a partnership in the middle that didn't happen, but we got it in the end. A full team effort. We all knew it's not an easy task in the World Cup, but we took it match by match," he said.

The Pakistan skipper also praised left-arm paceman Shaheen Afridi, who again returned a four-wicket haul.

"Shaheen is improving day by day, he's working very hard. The other bowlers also bowled really well. All are in good nick," he said adding that now they keen an eye on India-England game since if the hosts lose, Pakistan will have a better chance to make it to the last-four.

Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib admitted the fluffed chances cost them the game.

"We fought very well and gave 100% but in the end we missed an opportunity to win the match. But credit goes to Pakistan. Imad played really well and Shadab gave him the strike well. We're playing these kind of teams, so you'll face these situations.

"Bad luck for us today, Hamid Hasan was injured. The wicket was slow and turning, credit to Nabi, Mujeeb, Rashid and Sami also. But we missed Hamid."

Naib said his batsmen need to score big knocks.

"I said at the start of the tournament 30-40 is not enough, you need 60-70 or 100, then you can put a good total. Eeach batsman, including me, should go one step forward. We are learning a lot, so hopefully we'll do well in the future. Thank you to the tremendous crowd here," he concluded.

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2019 23:28:57 IST

Tags : Cricket, Hamid Hasan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Imad Wasim, Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, World Cup 2019 Pakistan

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
India 6 5 0 1 11
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 7 2 3 2 6
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

