First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 5 Jun 28, 2019
MAL vs MDV
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC | Match 35 Jun 28, 2019
SL vs SA
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 29, 2019
PAK vs AFG
Headingley, Leeds
ICC CWC Jun 29, 2019
NZ vs AUS
Lord's, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, ICC cricket world cup 2019 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch today’s match score online

Pakistan will look to bolster their chances of qualifying to the semi-finals by beating down and out Afghanistan at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds. Here's all you need to know about the match.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 29, 2019 08:00:02 IST

Pakistan will look to bolster their chances of qualifying to the semi-finals by beating down and out Afghanistan at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Saturday.

File image of Pakistan cricket team. AP

File image of Pakistan cricket team. AP

With three wins from seven matches, Pakistan are currently at sixth spot on the points table and they will leave no stone unturned to win their remaining two matches. The players' confidence is high after they defeated Kane Williamson's New Zealand in their previous match.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan had a disappointing World Cup having lost all their seven matches so far in the tournament.

After defeating the Kiwis, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said, "Whenever Pakistan team is pushed to the corner, we do well. It's a great team effort. The way (Mohammad) Amir started and then Shaheen (Shah Afridi)... Shadab (Khan) in the middle overs and the way Babar and Haris (Sohail) batted

"To me, Babar played one of the best innings I have seen. It's a tricky pitch, we wanted to bat fifty overs. Credit to Haris as well for the way he handled the pressure."

Asked about the comparisons between their campaign and the one in 1992 edition, Sarfaraz said, "We are not thinking about the 1992 World Cup, we are taking game by game here. We are confident as a team and hopefully, we will do well."

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the upcoming match between Pakistan and Afghanistan:

When will Pakistan vs Afghanistan match take place?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa match will take place on 29 June 2019.

Where will Pakistan vs Afghanistan match be played?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will take place at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

What time does the match begin?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will begin at 3 pm IST with the toss scheduled to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

Pakistan vs Afghanistan match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD formats.

How do I watch the match online?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads

Pakistan Team Players: Imam-ul-HaqFakhar ZamanBabar AzamMohammad HafeezShoaib MalikSarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad WasimShadab KhanHasan AliMohammad AmirWahab RiazHaris SohailAsif AliShaheen AfridiMohammad Hasnain.

Afghanistan Team Players: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah ZazaiRahmat ShahHashmatullah ShahidiAsghar AfghanMohammad NabiNajibullah ZadranGulbadin Naib(c), Rashid KhanDawlat ZadranMujeeb Ur RahmanNoor Ali ZadranSamiullah ShenwariAftab AlamHamid Hassan.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2019 08:08:54 IST

Tags : Babar Azam, Cricket, Headingley Stadium, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Mohammad Amir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Schedule, World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, World Cup 2019 Pakistan

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
India 6 5 0 1 11
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 7 2 3 2 6
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all