Cricket

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 stat attack: Captain’s golden duck, 10th wicket partnership and more numbers

Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain registered a partnership of 13 runs for the 10th wicket. The partnership is the highest between number 10 and 11 in a successful run chase in T20Is.

Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck. AP

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in an edge-of-the-seat encounter after Naseem Shah’s back-to-back sixes off Fazlhaq Farooqi’s bowling in the last over at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
Afghanistan were restricted to 129 in 20 overs after none of the Pakistan bowlers went for more than 8.5 runs per over. The Afghanistan bowlers gave a bit of it back as they had succeeded, almost, in defending the total as 11 runs were needed in the last over with just one wicket in hand.

In a low-scoring match as such, not many records could have been shattered, but here are a few –

– Pakistan chased the 130-run target with one wicket in hand. This was the second such instance in T20Is, the previous one being way back in 2015 when they chased 174 against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

– There have been only two one-wicket wins in the Asia Cup – both by Pakistan. The previous one was back in 2014 against India, when Shahid Afridi hit two sixes in a row to seal the match.

– Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain registered a partnership of 13 runs for the 10th wicket. The partnership is the highest between number 10 and 11 in a successful run chase in T20Is.

– Shadab Khan scalped one wicket today, which was his 28th wicket in the UAE. He is Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in UAE; the next best being Saeed Ajmal with 26 dismissals.

– Mohammad Nabi and Babar Azam were both out for a first-ball duck in Sharjah. This was only the second such instance, the first one being in a 2019 ODI between India and West Indies. Virat Kohli and Kieron Pollard had got out for duck back then.

– Pakistan have defeated Afghanistan in their last four contests in multinational events with six balls or less to spare.

Year Tournament Balls to spare
2018 Asia Cup 3
2019 ODI World Cup 2
2021 T20I World Cup 6
2022 Asia Cup 4

Updated Date: September 08, 2022 01:33:43 IST

