Pakistan unveils Bismah Maroof-led squad for women's T20Is against Bangladesh in Lahore
Pakistan has announced its women's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.
Karachi: Pakistan has announced its women's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.
Representational photo. Getty Images
It will take on Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series and two-match ODI series in Lahore.
Pakistan's T20I squad includes Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.
The T20I series between the two sides kicks-off from 26 October at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.
"We are delighted to host the Bangladesh team and look forward to an exciting series. It is the first international assignment for the team since the tour to South Africa in June. The team is a good blend of experience and young exciting players," said chief selector Urooj Mumtaz.
"With the women's game developing at a rapid pace, we aim to play a positive and aggressive brand of cricket and produce solid performances," he added.
Updated Date:
Oct 23, 2019 17:26:28 IST
