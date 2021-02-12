Pakistan to tour South Africa to play three ODIs and four T20Is in April

Johannesburg: Pakistan will play three one-day internationals and four Twenty20 internationals in South Africa during April, Cricket Africa announced on Friday.
The touring team will stay in a bio-secure environment and matches will be confined to two venues – SuperSport Park in Centurion and the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
The series will bring to an end a home international season heavily affected by Covid-19. England cut short a white-ball tour in December over fears about the virus and Australia withdrew from a planned three-Test tour which was due to take place in March.
The only home international matches played by South Africa during the 2020/21 season so far were three Twenty20 internationals against England and two Test matches against Sri Lanka.
South Africa recently completed a two-Test series in Pakistan and are currently involved in a Twenty20 series in that country.
Cricket South Africa director of cricket Graeme Smith thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board for agreeing to play an additional T20 international after it had originally been planned that just three matches in that format would be held.
“Pakistan has proved their status over the years as one of the most dangerous limited-overs teams and I’m sure they will give the Proteas a stern test on the Highveld,” said Smith.
Fixtures:
2 April, first ODI, Centurion
4 April, second ODI, Johannesburg
2 April, third ODI, Centurion
10 April, first T20I, Johannesburg
12 April, second T20I, Johannesburg
14 April, third T20I, Centurion
16 April, fourth T20I, Centurion
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
South Africa, who had been bowled out for 220 in the first innings after electing to bat, reached 187/4 at stumps with two days to play.
South Africa were bundled out for 245 in their second innings, with Pakistan chasing down the 88-run target with seven wickets and more than a day to spare.
Azam was batting on 77 and Alam on a solid 42 as Pakistan recovered from a precarious 22-3 to 145-3 in 58 overs, but play could not be started after the tea break.