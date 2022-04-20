Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Pakistan to tour Netherlands for three-match ODI series in August

  • Agence France-Presse
  • April 20th, 2022
  • 23:19:29 IST

Karachi: Pakistan will tour the Netherlands to play three one-day internationals in August, a series postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the country's cricket board announced Wednesday.

File image of Pakistan captain Babar Azam. AP

File image of Pakistan captain Babar Azam. AP

"Pakistan cricket team will play three one-day internationals in Rotterdam in August as part of the World Cup Super League," said a Pakistan Cricket Board statement.

Pakistan and the Netherlands previously met in the 1996 and 2003 World Cups and this will be the first bilateral ODI series between the sides.

The matches will be played on 16, 18 and 21 August at the VOC Cricket Ground.

"We are pleased that we have been able to reschedule the series, which is important to the growth and development of cricket in Netherlands," said PCB director international cricket Zakir Khan.

"Our men's national cricket team had an excellent 2021-22 season and I am confident they will build on the momentum to entertain expat Pakistanis and the Dutch spectators with good cricket."

The 13-team World Cup Super League is being used as qualifying for the 2023 World Cup to be held in India.

The top seven sides plus hosts India will qualify directly for the tournament.

Pakistan are currently ninth in the league, while the Netherlands are bottom.

Schedule:

1st ODI - August 16, 2022

2nd ODI - August 18, 2022

3rd ODI - August 21, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 20, 2022 23:19:29 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians eyeing 'collective effort' to get off the mark, says Jaydev Unadkat
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians eyeing 'collective effort' to get off the mark, says Jaydev Unadkat

Mumbai Indians are on the verge of elimination with six straight losses and Rohit Sharma and Co will have to get the better off Chennai Super Kings on Thursday to stay afloat.

On this day in 2017: Chris Gayle became first batter to reach 10000-run mark in T20 cricket
First Cricket News

On this day in 2017: Chris Gayle became first batter to reach 10000-run mark in T20 cricket

On 18 April 2017, the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot witnessed a momentous event as Chris Gayle achieved the feat in the Indian Premier League match between his side Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujrat Lions.

IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik has presented very strong case for India comeback, says Virat Kohli
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik has presented very strong case for India comeback, says Virat Kohli

Kathik, who has been playing the role of a finisher for RCB, has had the highest strike rate among the leading run-getters in the tournament scoring 197 runs in six innings at 209.57.