Pakistan to tour England next year to prepare for 2024 T20 World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Tuesday that besides the men's squad, the national women's team will also tour England in May next year for three T20Is and three ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 fixtures

The Pakistan men's team will also play three T20 internationals in the Netherlands and a similar series against Ireland before reaching England. AFP image

Karachi: Pakistan will tour England next year to play a four-match T20 series in preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and the West Indies.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday that besides the men’s squad, the national women’s team will also tour England in May next year for three T20Is and three ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixtures.

The Pakistan men’s team will also play three T20 internationals in the Netherlands and a similar series against Ireland before reaching England.

Pakistan were beaten by England in the final of the last T20 World Cup while Pakistan also made the semi-finals of the 2021 World Cup where they lost to Australia.

The matches against England will be played at Leeds (22 May), Birmingham (25 May), Cardiff (28 May) and The Oval in London (30 May).

England is ranked second on the ICC T20I team rankings, while Pakistan is ranked fourth.

The women’s team tour will commence with the first T20I in Birmingham on 11 May with the remaining two matches in Northampton (17 May) and Leeds (19 May).

Derby, Taunton and Chelmsford will stage the three ODIs on 23,26 and 29 May respectively.

Published on: July 04, 2023 17:11:27 IST

