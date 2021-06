Pakistan team's departure to England delayed until June 25 due to PSL rescheduling

The Pakistan cricket team’s departure to England has been pushed back by two days after the Pakistan Super League final was rescheduled for 24 June in Abu Dhabi.

The PSL was earlier scheduled to end on June 20 and the national team was due to leave for England on 23 June to play three ODIs and three Twenty20s.

However, with the PSL final pushed back by four days, the national team will leave for England on 25 June. The first ODI is scheduled for 8 July in Cardiff.

Abu Dhabi will host the remaining 20 games of the PSL after Pakistan’s premier domestic twenty20 league was postponed in March when several players and support staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pakistan Cricket Board hopes the PSL will resume from 7 June, provided it gets permission from the United Arab Emirates government on Wednesday for its production crew members to start working at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on 5 June.

Players and team officials from six franchises arrived in Abu Dhabi last week on chartered flights from Pakistan. Their seven-day isolation ends Wednesday afternoon after which the PCB said players will start training in Abu Dhabi.