Pakistan T20I captain Babar Azam says he has experience of Australia conditions as skipper of Under-19 side, ahead of tour down under
Azam, who will be Pakistan's youngest skipper in T20 cricket at 25, said Australia will pose a huge challenge
Lahore: Newly-installed Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted his team will face a stern test during next month's tour of Australia, but vowed that his players will go for victory.
Azam last week replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was dumped as skipper and left out of the squad following the shocking 3-0 rout of the T20 side — ranked No 1 in the world — at the hands of an inexperienced Sri Lanka earlier this month.
File image Babar Azam. Reuters
Sarfaraz was also removed as Test skipper and was replaced by Azhar Ali.
Pakistan will play three T20Is in Sydney (3 November), Canberra (5 November) and Perth (8 November). The two Tests will be in Brisbane (21-25 November) and Adelaide (29 November-3 December).
Azam, who will be country's youngest skipper in T20 cricket at 25, said Australia will pose a huge challenge.
"Every tour is tough and Australia is always a challenging place because of the extra bounce, but we will go for wins as we always do," he said a day before the team's departure.
Azam, the number one batsman in T20I rankings, said he feels honoured to have the chance to lead his country, 12 years after he entered a stadium as a ball picker.
"I am proud that now I am the skipper," he said.
The Sri Lanka debacle, in which he managed scores of 13, 3 and 27, did not appear to have dented his confidence.
"Don't judge me on just three matches," he said.
"I have toured Australia as skipper of Pakistan Under-19 (2012) and with the Pakistan team three years ago, so I have experience of those conditions." Pakistan will also be without senior stalwarts Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez who were not selected for the tour.
Updated Date:
Oct 25, 2019 20:09:52 IST
