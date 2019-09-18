Pakistan Super League: PCB suffers massive financial losses due to corruption in first two editions, according to Audit report
The Pakistan Super League was started in the year 2016 and has successfully seen four seasons so far. The tournament was inaugurated to promote cricket in Pakistan and to provide a platform for youngsters to showcase their talents.
Islamabad: The Auditor General of Pakistan in the special audit report indicated massive corruption in the first two seasons of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The audit report of the year 2017-18 highlighted irregular payments to franchises, irregular advance payment to vendors, non-recovery of dues from the franchise, TA/DA to journalists and the members of Board of Governors, Dawn reported.
Representative image. Image credit: Official Facebook page of Pakistan Super League
PSL was started in the year 2016 and has successfully seen four seasons so far. The tournament was inaugurated to promote cricket in Pakistan and to provide a platform for youngsters to showcase their talents.
The report, which was presented before the National Assembly on Monday, stated that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had to face a loss of 248.615 million Pakistani rupees due to irregular payments to franchises in excess of an agreed share of the central pool.
According to the audit report, there were irregular excess expenditures on the production of PSL season two final without proper estimation of 18.880 million Pakistani rupees. PCB also faced loss due to irregular award of compensation to the PSL franchises of 54.490 million Pakistani rupees while the unjustified auction of franchise caused loss of $11 million. The report also revealed that PCB did not recover amounts due from franchises worth 32.050 million Pakistani rupees.
The report added that PCB made an unauthorised and unlawful transfer of PSL funds of 145.148 million Pakistani rupees into third party bank accounts outside Pakistan. The PCB faced a loss of 13 million Pakistani rupees due to non-auction of commercial broadcast rights.
Updated Date:
Sep 18, 2019 15:14:29 IST