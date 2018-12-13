First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in BAN | 2nd ODI Dec 11, 2018
BAN Vs WI
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets
WI in BAN | 1st ODI Dec 09, 2018
BAN Vs WI
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets
Border-Gavaskar Trophy Dec 14, 2018
AUS vs IND
Perth Stadium, Perth
WI in BAN Dec 14, 2018
BAN vs WI
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed calls for team to 'play without fear' in 'tough' tour of South Africa

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed on Thursday urged his fellow teammates to play "without fear" during their tour of South Africa -- a country where they have won only two Tests during their past five tours.

Agence France-Presse, December 13, 2018

Karachi: Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed on Thursday urged his fellow teammates to play "without fear" during their tour of South Africa — a country where they have won only two Tests during their past five tours.

The Pakistani side is en route to South Africa to play three Tests, five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals, with the first Test starting in Centurion on 26 December.

Pakistan head into the series after losing 2-1 to New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates last week. In the wake of the tough loss, Sarfraz said he still had high hopes of earning a good result against the Proteas.

File image of Sarfraz Ahmed. Reuters

File image of Sarfraz Ahmed. Reuters

"Conditions in South Africa are tough with bouncy and seaming pitches so anyone who plays without fear and with a big heart will succeed," Sarfraz told AFP.

Pakistan's two wins out of 12 Tests in South Africa came in 1998 and 2007, having lost nine with just one draw.

On their last tour in 2013, Pakistan were routed 3-0 and bowled out for their lowest Test score of 49 in the first Test in Johannesburg, with both senior batsmen Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq in the line-up.

Now without the two stalwarts, Pakistan will look to Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq to help guide the squad.

"We need big innings from both Azhar and Shafiq and they are capable of doing that, so if we put good totals on board we have a good bowling attack to win the match," said Sarfraz, who also singled out recalled paceman Mohammad Amir as key to any success.

"Amir is back after a good performance at the domestic level so we hope he gets us key wickets in Tests," said Sarfraz of Amir, who was dropped from the series against Australia and New Zealand due to poor form.

Pakistan open the tour with a three-day game against Cricket South Africa Invitation XI at Benoni from 19 December.

The second Test is in Cape Town from 3-7 January and the third in Johannesburg from 11-15 January.

Updated Date: Dec 13, 2018

Tags : Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Cricket, Mohammad Amir, Pakistan, Proteas, Sarfraz Ahmed, South Africa, South Africa Vs Pakistan, South Africa Vs Pakistan 2018-19, Test Cricket

Also See



fp-mobile


Steve Madden #Selfmade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 England 5310 108
3 South Africa 3712 106
4 New Zealand 2834 105
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3888 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all