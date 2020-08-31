Pakistan skipper Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch's T20I record

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has become the joint-fastest cricketer to complete 1,500 runs in T20Is along with India skipper Virat Kohli and Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch.

He achieved the feat at Old Trafford on Sunday, even though Pakistan suffered a five-wicket loss to England in the second T20I in Manchester.

Azam, who just needed 29 runs to reach the 1,500-mark, managed the feat in his 39th innings, the same as Kohli and Finch. He scored 56 runs off 44 balls and struck seven boundaries in the process.

The 25-year-old also reached the summit of batting averages in the shortest format of the game. Azam overtook Kohli's mark of 50.80 to get a T20I average of 50.90, which is the highest among any player.

Kohli, however, has played more than double the number of matches as compared to Azam. The India skipper has played 82 matches while Azam has played 40.

The match saw England skipper Eoin Morgan score a half-century as they beat Pakistan by five wickets. Pakistan scored 195 for four in the match but England won with five balls to spare.

Recently former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja stated that Babar Azam needs to learn to become a match-winner from India captain Virat Kohli. Raja said that the Pakistan batting line-up needs Azam to score massively and he should now earn the tag of a match-winner.