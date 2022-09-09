Pakistan rope in Matthew Hayden as mentor for T20 World Cup 2022

Former Australia player Matthew Hayden has been named the mentor of the Pakistan team for upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. The left-handed batter lauded the Pakistan side and said that the victory against India in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 fixture was “brilliant”.

“I have seen how Pakistan have been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup and Sunday’s win over India was brilliant,” Hayden said in a PCB statement after being named as Pakistan’s mentor.

Hayden further added that the current Pakistan side has the ability to put up a good show in Australia and has all its bases covered.

“I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I’m sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year”.

“I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can’t wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room,” he added.

The former Australian opener has previously worked with the Pakistan team as the batting consultant during the T20 World Cup 2021 and helped the side reach the semi-final of the tournament. The Babar Azam-led side lost the semi-final match to Australia who were eventually crowned the champions. He will now join the side on October 15 in Brisbane.

PCB chief Ramiz Raja said that Hayden’s addition will be a fruitful one for the Pakistan team.

“He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over. He brings with him wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under,” Ramiz Raja said.

