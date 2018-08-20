Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan nominates Ehsan Mani as PCB chairman after Najam Sethi's resignation
Najam Sethi on Monday resigned from the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman as Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated former ICC president Ehsan Mani as his successor.
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Live Now
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND Live Now
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 22nd, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs TBC - Sep 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Kerala must learn lessons from 2004 tsunami relief work in Tamil Nadu; task for rehab agencies is mammoth
-
Imran Khan picks Cabinet ministers: Former Pervez Musharraf loyalists holding key posts may not be bad news for Pakistan
-
Asian Games 2018: Vinesh Phogat justifies billing as India's best by clinching gold; men's kabaddi team suffer shock loss
-
Walmart-Flipkart deal: Traders to shut shops on 28 September to oppose US retail major's acquisition of Indian ecommerce giant
-
Nivin Pauly's Kayamkulam Kochunni postponed due to Kerala floods; all film shoots stalled indefinitely
-
राजस्थान गौरव यात्रा: मुश्किल हो रही डगर, सुहाना नहीं है सफर
-
क्या मध्य प्रदेश चुनाव में अटल के नाम पर 'शिव' करेंगे 'राज'!
-
प्रार्थना सभा: अाडवाणी बोले- लाजवाब खाना पकाते थे अटल, साथ देखते थे सिनेमा
-
#KeralaFloods Live: केंद्र ने बाढ़ से मची तबाही को 'गंभीर प्राकृतिक आपदा' घोषित किया
-
India vs England, Highlights, 3rd Test at Trent Bridge : इंग्लैंड ने दूसरी पारी में बिना कोई विकेट खोए 23 रन बनाए
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Karachi: Najam Sethi on Monday resigned from the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman as Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated former ICC president Ehsan Mani as his successor.
"I have appointed Ehsan Mani as Chairman PCB. He brings vast and valuable experience to the job. He represented PCB in the ICC; was Treasurer ICC for 3 yrs and then headed the ICC for another 3 yrs," PM Khan tweeted.
File image of Ehsan Mani. Getty Images
Sethi's future in the PCB was under cloud after Imran was elected as Pakistan Prime Minister, as he never shared a very good rapport with the cricketer-turned-politician.
"I was waiting for the new Prime Minister to take oath before submitting my resignation as PCB Chairman, which I have done on Monday. I wish PCB all the best and hope our cricket team goes from strength to strength," Sethi, who was instrumental in ensuring the return of international cricket to the Pakistan, announced on twitter.
Sethi, nominated to the PCB Board of Governors by ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from 2014-2017 and then again from 2017-2020 by ex-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, said he took the decision to make way for Imran to implement his vision for Pakistan cricket.
Sethi addressed his resignation letter to the Prime Minister, which states: "You have said on many occasions you have a vision for Pakistan cricket. Therefore, it is only proper that you should assume charge and responsibility for assembling a management team for PCB that enjoys your full confidence and trust."
In his resignation letter, Sethi said he had been appointed the PCB Chairman unanimously in 2017 for a three-year term following elections.
"In order to facilitate your objectives in the interest of Pakistan cricket, I hereby submit my resignation as Chairman of PCB and Member of its BoG," he added.
Updated Date:
Aug 20, 2018
Also See
Pakistan Cricket Board bans batsman Nasir Jamshed for ten years over spot-fixing charges
Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara dismisses rumours of foray into politics amid comparisons with Imran Khan
Imran Khan takes oath as Pakistan's 22nd PM: Cricketer joins list of famous athletes turned politicians