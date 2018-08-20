First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | One-off T20I Aug 14, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
SA in SL | 5th ODI Aug 12, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
AFG in Ireland Aug 22, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
AFG in Ireland Aug 24, 2018
IRE vs AFG
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan nominates Ehsan Mani as PCB chairman after Najam Sethi's resignation

Najam Sethi on Monday resigned from the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman as Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated former ICC president Ehsan Mani as his successor.

Press Trust of India, August 20, 2018

Karachi: Najam Sethi on Monday resigned from the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman as Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated former ICC president Ehsan Mani as his successor.

"I have appointed Ehsan Mani as Chairman PCB. He brings vast and valuable experience to the job. He represented PCB in the ICC; was Treasurer ICC for 3 yrs and then headed the ICC for another 3 yrs," PM Khan tweeted.

File image of Ehsan Mani. Getty Images

File image of Ehsan Mani. Getty Images

Sethi's future in the PCB was under cloud after Imran was elected as Pakistan Prime Minister, as he never shared a very good rapport with the cricketer-turned-politician.

"I was waiting for the new Prime Minister to take oath before submitting my resignation as PCB Chairman, which I have done on Monday. I wish PCB all the best and hope our cricket team goes from strength to strength," Sethi, who was instrumental in ensuring the return of international cricket to the Pakistan, announced on twitter.

Sethi, nominated to the PCB Board of Governors by ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from 2014-2017 and then again from 2017-2020 by ex-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, said he took the decision to make way for Imran to implement his vision for Pakistan cricket.

Sethi addressed his resignation letter to the Prime Minister, which states: "You have said on many occasions you have a vision for Pakistan cricket. Therefore, it is only proper that you should assume charge and responsibility for assembling a management team for PCB that enjoys your full confidence and trust."

In his resignation letter, Sethi said he had been appointed the PCB Chairman unanimously in 2017 for a three-year term following elections.

"In order to facilitate your objectives in the interest of Pakistan cricket, I hereby submit my resignation as Chairman of PCB and Member of its BoG," he added.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018

Tags : #Ehsan Mani #ICC #Imran Khan #Najam Sethi #Pakistan Cricket Board #PCB #SportsTracker

Also See

From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all