The Pakistan team may haven’t yet got their government’s permission to travel to India for the ODI World Cup later this year, but they are set to get the gift of a “historic” raise in their contracts this year.

The top-tier contracts, which include captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, could be given PKR 4.5 million retainer – four times what they got last year, ESPN Cricinfo reported.

Besides the top tier, those in Category B are to get PKR 3milllion, and PKR 0.75 million – 1.5 million for those in C and D categories.

If it comes through, this would be the biggest increase in years. An official quoted by ESPNCricinfo called it a part of an overall ‘historic’ offering.

The new contracts will also see a reversal to the old format of clubbing all players into four categories as against the scheme of diving the red-ball and white-ball players in the last year’s contracts.

However, there is some contention over the restriction imposed on players, some of them the lowest paid in the world, for playing in foreign leagues. Pakistan doesn’t allow their players to play IPL and the policies keep changing. Last year this question became a sticking point as top players delayed signing up due to the restrictions brought in by the former chief Ramiz Raza’s administration.

As is, the players in A and B categories are allowed one foreign league while others are permitted more than one. But there are chances that this can be made more flexible by the time the contracts come through. PCB officials have in discussion with senior players regarding the issue.

The scope of flexibility comes in with the increased realisation that the players by not being allowed to play these leagues are being deprived of life-changing incomes.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government has still not given the green signal to the PCB for travelling to India for the ODI World Cup, which will be played from 5 October to 19 November.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a 14-member panel to look into the issue and the final decision would be announced only after they make their recommendations.